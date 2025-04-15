FB pixel

Au10tix, Veridos, Secunet name new CEOs

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Au10tix has appointed Yair Tal as its new CEO.  He succeeds former CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Tal brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in payments, fintech, and localization services to the role. Prior to joining Au10tix, Tal served as CEO of BLEND, a global AI localization firm.

Veridos announced that Bernd Kümmerle will take over as CEO on July 1, 2025. Current CEO Marc-Julian Siewert is staying with the G+D Group and will be appointed to the management board of secunet on July 1 and subsequently take over as CEO.

Kümmerle has been with G+D since 1995, most recently responsible for the business with products and solutions in the banknote sector.

Chief Growth Officers for Socure, Ideal Innovations

Rivka Gewirtz Little has been named Chief Growth Officer for Socure.

Little previously served as Chief of Staff to CEO Johnny Ayers, and SVP of Market & Strategy. Little has held executive positions at Goldman Sachs, NICE Actimize, and IDC, where she led multiple business units and shaped global fraud strategies.

Ideal Innovations, Inc.  welcomes Ed Kostrzebski to its leadership team, naming the Marine Corps veteran Chief Strategic Growth Officer.

With over 16 years of experience in government professional services, Kostrzebski has  held progressive growth roles at GDIT and MetroStar, and worked closely with government clients at SRA and lead a P&L business line at CSRA.

Intellicheck appoints SVP sales

Intellicheck, Inc. has appointed Tim Poulin as Senior Vice President of Sales. Poulin replaces Chris Meyer effective immediately. Poulin was recently with Ping Identity as Senior Director Sales Strategic Accounts.

Aware, Veriff add to Board

Aware, Inc.  has appointed Gary Evee as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Brent P. Johnstone, who will remain on the Aware Board. Evee has been a director of Aware since February 2021 and is a seasoned cybersecurity business leader, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor.

Veriff  has named Ott Kaukver, former Twilio CTO, to its Board of Directors. Kaukver’s deep tech background and experience is expected to help drive innovation and growth.

