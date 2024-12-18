Regula, authID, Sumsub, Au10tix see new selfie biometric integrations for IDV

It was way back in 2013 that Oxford Dictionaries named “selfie” word of the year, but selfie biometrics are all the rage in 2025. New integrations for a number of biometric identity verification providers leverage selfie biometrics for onboarding, background checks, blockchain transactions and preventing cargo theft.

Regula sees success with ID document verification for ABA bank

Regula’s Document Reader SDK has been implemented by ABA Bank, the largest commercial bank in Cambodia, to expedite their customer onboarding processes.

A release says that, as a result, the bank has achieved a 65 percent reduction in customer acquisition costs and an increase in account opening conversion rate from 7 percent to 12.5 percent. Known for being technology-forward, ABA Bank introduced the country’s first electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) product for remote account openings in late 2020, through its ABA Mobile app.

The decision to integrate Regula’s ID document verification capabilities factors in a few challenges ABA faced in optimizing mobile customer onboarding. It based its decision to go with Document Reader SDK on accuracy, speed, pricing and ease of integration (which took only about a month, with support from Regula).

The integration allows phones to read MRZ data in Cambodian national IDs, which the app was previously unable to do. It eliminates the need for manual checks and the high workload that comes with them. And it makes the process more “customer-centric.”

Regula’s fully-automated procedure uses the smartphone’s camera to capture a national ID card or passport. It then assesses image quality, instantly recognizes documents, identifies the data zones and performs a document liveness check to make sure it is in the physical possession of the user.

Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula, calls the integration and its results thus far “yet another testament to how a robust and reliable identity verification process can positively impact business outcomes.”

“By partnering with ABA Bank and implementing Regula Document Reader SDK, we not only enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of their customer onboarding process, but also significantly reduced costs and improved conversion.”

Biometric identity verification from authID to be deployed by Turbocheck

A release says TurboCheck, a platform providing employee background checks and authentication, will use authID’s biometrics software to verify new candidates and employees, in response to the “growing threat of fraudulent job candidates.”

“Hiring fraud is an escalating challenge for employers globally, with AI-driven fake identities and deepfake videos becoming more prevalent,” says Emmanuel Toutain, CEO of TurboCheck, citing 31,200 confirmed cases of employment-identity theft or wage fraud last year.

The company selected authID’s product for what it calls an “intuitive identity verification experience” that is fast and accurate, providing “secure candidate vetting and remote onboarding across devices and browsers in a market-leading 700 milliseconds.” IDV is completed by using facial biometrics to match a selfie with a picture from an authenticated ID document.

Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID, says his firm is “committed to helping TurboCheck verify candidates with the highest levels of identity trust and privacy protection, while delivering a seamless user experience.”

He believes that “biometric identification and document verification will have a transformative impact on the $200B staffing and recruiting industry by effectively streamlining and securing the entire recruitment process.”

Erick Soto, chief product officer of authID, says “recruiters who can guarantee that their candidates are properly verified prior to their first interaction with a potential employer will have a considerable advantage in attracting the best candidates for their customers.”

Sumsub identity verification adds trust, usability to Darkex

Sumsub’s advanced ID verification and anti-money laundering (AML) tools are being integrated with the blockchain platform Darkex.

A release says the strategic partnership aims to establish “a new benchmark for user experience, compliance and fraud prevention in the blockchain sector.” By performing identity verification with selfie biometrics in under 30 seconds, Sumsub’s tech speeds up the onboarding process, improves transaction monitoring and enhances fraud prevention.

“Regulatory challenges in the blockchain industry” are cited as a motivating factor for the partnership. With blockchain platforms growing in popularity, Darkex notes the growing need for fraud prevention mechanisms and transaction monitoring tools that can establish a baseline of trust in digital transactions.

Sumsub’s tools align Darkex with global regulatory requirements, maintaining full compliance with international standards set by FATF, FCA, CySEC and others. Likewise, UX played a role: streamlined onboarding means less friction, so the tool meets “both regulatory and user expectations.”

Au10tix integration tackles fraud in the freight industry

Biometric identity verification from Au10tix has been implemented by FreightValidate, a prominent verification platform for the freight industry aimed at reducing cargo theft incidents.

A press release says “the freight industry has been grappling with an unprecedented surge in fraud, with cargo theft a primary concern. Fraudulent carriers often impersonate legitimate ones, leading to stolen or ransomed freight.

To combat the problem – estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $35 billion annually – Au10tix’s system enables real-time biometric and document verification paired with AI-driven fraud detection. It promises to deliver a “significant reduction” in cargo theft incidents, faster and more efficient verification processes, better security and “substantial cost savings.”

“Our solutions are designed to combat fraud and enhance security across industries, and we look forward to helping FreightValidate achieve their goals,” says Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of Au10tix. “By leveraging our AI-powered technology, FreightValidate will not just be preventing theft – they’re redefining operational efficiency and building trust in the freight sector.”

