AuthenticID and Darwinium execs handicap duel between AI fraud and detection

Most businesses are aware of the growing threat that AI-enabled fraud poses as the technology becomes more sophisticated and more widely available. There is a good news side to the same story, however, as AI tools are already helping to identify fraud in real time and beef up security measures.

Executives from AuthenticID and Darwinium will discuss the attack methods criminals are using to carry out fraud with AI and what businesses and individuals can do to protect themselves in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on May 15 at 5pm Eastern.

The presentation on “The High-Stakes Duel Between AI Fraud vs AI Detection” will feature a discussion between AuthenticID SVP of Decision Making Stephen Thwaits and Ben Davey, co-founder and VP of product of digital security and fraud prevention firm Darwinium. They will address how the other side of the AI-fraud coin is detection technologies that can identify fraud attempts with speed and precision.

AuthenticID CEO Blair Cohen recently joined a panel at the STA’s Identity and Payments Summit on how AI has lowered the requirements for carrying out sophisticated fraud attacks, and the role friction plays in mitigating them.

The discussion between Thwaits and Davey will explore the present and future of fraud prevention in the context of AI’s breakout, after which they will take questions from attendees.

