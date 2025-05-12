FB pixel

Hong Kongers must replace older smart ID cards with new ones or risk prosecution

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Hong Kong is calling on its residents to replace older smart ID cards with new smart ID cards as soon as possible.

This encompasses old smart ID cards issued to individuals born in 1970 or later and which expires today, May 12. Those issued to individuals born in 1969 or earlier will expire October 12.

Old forms of smart identity cards refer to smart identity cards issued between June 23, 2003 and November 25, 2018, or issued on or after November 26, 2018 as a result of an application made before that date.

The mandate comes via the Registration of Persons (Invalidation of Identity Cards) Order 2024 (Invalidation Order) made by the Secretary for Security under section 7C of the Registration of Persons (ROP) Ordinance.

Hong Kongers are advised to schedule an appointment at the Immigration Department’s Kwun Tong (Temporary) Office for ID replacement. Residents can use the department’s mobile app, official website, or the 24-hour hotline 2598 0888 to make appointments.

Those aged 18 or above holding a valid old ID card issued locally can also self-service using the Personal Documentation Submission Kiosks (PDSKs), which are located at the Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, to apply for a replacement card, as this does not need an appointment.

The Immigration Department clarified that the Invalidation Order applies to all Hong Kong residents, whether they are permanent residents or non-permanent, who are permitted to take up employment, make investments, reside or study in Hong Kong. The invalidation of old ID cards will not affect the right of abode in Hong Kong of the holders of the old ID cards.

“For those who are unable to have their ID cards replaced during the specified call-up period due to being absent from Hong Kong, they should replace their ID cards within 30 days of their return to Hong Kong,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“Failure to apply for a new ID card within the specified call-up periods without a reasonable excuse is an offence,” they warned. Anyone failing to replace their old ID card without a valid reason could face prosecution, wth a maximum penalty of HK$5,000 (US$ 641.70). The department’s official website has sample images showing old smart ID cards and the new ones here (scroll to bottom).

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

