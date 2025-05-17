FB pixel

Leadership teams strengthened at Thales Identity & Biometrics, Incode, ID.me, iDen2

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Digital identity leaders and startups have announced executive additions strengthening  marketing, product, sales and design. A former biometrics executive is now CEO at a data analytics firm.

Former AAMVA Board Chair joins Thales

Thales Identity & Biometrics Solution has named Spencer R. Moore VP Sales for North America Identity Solutions, responsible to lead Identity Solutions Sales for the United States and Canada.

Moore previously served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services from 2017 until May 1, 2025. He was also Chair of the AAMVA International Board of Directors from September 2023 to September 2024.

Incode names CMO

Joseph Chong has joined Incode as Chief Marketing Officer.

Chong brings experience in payments, commerce, social media, collaboration, and videoconferencing to his role at Incode including VP and SVP Product Marketing roles with Twitter, Salesforce and Zoom.

New CDO for ID.me

ID.me has promoted Senior Vice President of Design and Research Ka’ohele Carlos to Chief Design Officer (CDO). Carlos will lead the company’s design strategy, user experience, and human-centered design practices across all touchpoints.

Prior to joining ID.me, Carlos led UX at Amazon Prime Video, served as Senior Director of Design at Paramount+, and designed Fandango’s first mobile experience.

iDen2 adds to leadership team

iDen2 has added Marius Scurtescu (CTO), Rodolfo Ergueta (Product), and Erika Hakala (Marketing) to its senior leadership team as the decentralized digital identity solutions startup enters a new phase of product development and market expansion.

iDen2 was one of the companies featured at Identity Week’s 2024 startup pitch competition.

The new team members bring experience in scaling critical systems and infrastructure at global companies including Google, Coinbase, Salesforce, and Onfido.

Benji Hutchinson CEO at Babel Street

Babel Street, a provider of advanced AI, data, and analytics for risk intelligence, has appointed Benji Hutchinson as Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Babel Street in 2024 as Chief Revenue Officer, Hutchinson held leadership positions at ROC.ai, Paravision, NEC NSS, and IDEMIA.

