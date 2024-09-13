Biometrics startups address pressing industry challenges in pitch competition

A group of biometric and digital identity startups went head-to-head in a pitching competition at Identity Week on Wednesday and Thursday. The winner was IAM permissions manager Andromeda, but biometrics developers were prominent among the crop of startups. Infant biometrics, anti-morphing, and novel modalities were among pitches heard by attendees and a panel of judges.

The competition was held on the exhibition stage, right next to the startup alley of mini-booths, and provides a sneak peak at technologies vying for a place in the digital identity and cybersecurity market.

Andromeda pitched an automation service that prevents excessive permissions, so that if an identity is compromised, the impact on the business is minimized, or even nil.

Chrome Roads pitched a small biometric device, near to a standard access badge, for physical and logical access control at enterprises. It comes with a bundle of additional features for communication and security.

Photko presented an anti-morphing enrollment application for photo ID documents. The app includes liveness detection, and immediately encodes the face data, removing any opportunity to manipulate it.

The company also provides accompanying applications for biometric verification and authentication.

Corsound presented its voice-to-face technology, and explained how it can be used to detect identity fraud. The company trained its model on thousands of open-source video samples, and can correlate a given voice with an expected facial appearance. Because of this, it can protect KYC processes from deepfakes, according to the presentation.

Synolo Biometrics is approaching deployment of its non-contact fingerprint scanner for children in hospitals for neonatal registration, and presented the latest model of its scanner and processing software.

Hopae shared its decentralized identity verification platform, which leverages trusted ID data supplied by a government.

Indicio, already familiar to Biometric Update readers in part through its work with SITA on DTCs, made the case for its decentralized identity software and infrastructure

SecQR.Me has developed a four-factor authentication app which uses behavioral biometrics in the form of digital signing of a password, but the password is randomized for stronger security. The company claims the technology is significantly faster than two-factor authentication apps, with much higher security.

Anonybit presented its decentralized biometrics cloud using multi-party computation and sharding.

Rainbow Secure offered up a way to add a layer of security to various credentials, including biometrics, through customization.

Others pitching included North Star Identity, DynamicElement, Hacker Simulations, HMID Tags, Iden2, Whiteswan, V5ID and the Non-Human Identity Management Group.

