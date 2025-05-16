FB pixel

Madagascar considers bids for €8.5M digital ID contract

Idemia and Thales reported finalists
| Chris Burt
Madagascar is reportedly in the final stages of selecting a biometrics supplier for a project to modernize the country’s civil registry and create an integrated digital ID system for public service delivery. The government is now considering Thales and Idemia for the contract, which has an estimated value of 8.5 million euros (approximately US$9.6 million).

The Prodigy project was launched in 2019 and is supported by $143 million from the World Bank. It aims to provide a biometrics-backed legal identity to all Malagasy citizens, along with a digital ID that can be used in spite of relatively low digital literacy and mobile phone market penetration rates. Access to digital technology and the government’s digital maturity appear to be improving in Madagascar, however, paving the way towards online public service delivery.

Madagascar’s government was considering suppliers for two Prodigy contracts last September, Africa Intelligence reports. One was a $15 million contract to supply biometric registration equipment, with Augentic, Thales and Laxton all reportedly bidding.

The other was a $9 million contract for a comprehensive database management system, which based on currency fluctuations appears to be the tender currently being considered. Bidders for that contract include Augentic, Thales and IN Groupe, Atos and Idemia, and French ID document-maker SELP.  Several local partners were also identified.

Africa Business+ reports that the field has now been narrowed down to only Idemia and Thales.

