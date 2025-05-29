Privately facial age estimation does 300,000 age checks a month

Privately SA is now processing nearly 300,000 age checks monthly through its AgeAI and FaceAssure age assurance products (for offline and online use cases, respectively), according to a release from the firm.

Deployed in more than 90 countries, Privately’s tools offer fully anonymous facial age estimation for compliant age checks that require no ID uploads, nor any storage of biometric data. AgeAI is installed at nearly 80 retail locations across the UK, France and the U.S., while FaceAssure is being rolled out by “leading gaming and social media platforms,” and participating in Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial.

Privately’s tools embed directly into apps, websites and retail systems, offering “seamless compliance” with GDPR and the UK Children’s Code. Privately Age Estimation and AgeAI for Retail has also been assessed and found to meet the requirements of ACCS 1:2020 Technical Requirements for Age Estimation Technologies.

“We’ve shown that our age assurance technology is accurate, privacy-preserving and scalable,” says Deepak Tewari, CEO of Privately SA. “It’s now being deployed globally to protect children, enable safe access, and build trust across digital ecosystems. Ensuring that age checks are done locally on the user’s device goes a long way in assuring customers and service providers about data privacy.”

“This isn’t just regulatory box-ticking. Age assurance is becoming part of the internet’s future, the essential infrastructure and the minimum guarantee that platforms will have to provide its users.”

