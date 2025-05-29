PSA urges NGOs to integrate with National ID for social support delivery

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is engaging NGOs to integrate with the National ID system. The PSA says this will result in “more efficient and targeted delivery” of social protection, according to a release.

At a two-day forum held in Quezon City the PSA shared an “in-depth overview” of the National ID system to representatives from various NGOs. This includes the system’s authentication services and the onboarding process for institutions or organizations.

The PSA demonstrated to NGOs how to make use of the National ID system in the delivery of support in areas of healthcare, education, livelihood, disaster relief, among others, to communities.

The National ID has been used to improve financial inclusion, with the country having a significant number of unbanked people, and is a valid proof of identity that can be presented in transactions such as applying for or claiming benefits from social protection programs.

The PSA and GCash were partners in a mobile registration scheme as part of a national digital ID drive. The scheme allowed Filipinos to register to the National ID and open a mobile wallet account on the spot.

Either by using the National ID or by scanning a person’s biometrics, authentication can help ensure NGOs are delivering their support to intended recipients, the PSA said. Assistant Secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista, Deputy National Statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office urged participating NGOs to integrate with the National ID system.

“We hope that through this session, you gain a deeper understanding of the National ID system and discover how you can leverage it to strengthen your programs and advocacies,” Bautista said. “Through our collaboration and shared commitment, we can build a more inclusive, transparent and efficient service delivery system.”

The Philippines is an archipelago of many islands and has had trouble reaching some Filipinos. But the PSA has reiterated its commitment in reaching those who reside in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), Indigenous Peoples (IPs), religious minorities, children, the elderly, among others.

“Inclusion has always been our priority in the implementation of the National ID system, ensuring coverage of all Filipinos, including those in vulnerable groups,” said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

The PSA conducts mobile registration activities in GIDAs, to ensure that National ID is accessible to all Filipinos. Mobile registration is also employed in the registration of senior citizens who may have mobility problems.

“Registration to the National ID system is the first step to maximizing its benefits, which includes having a reliable and secure valid proof of identity that can be used in transactions, including applying for or claiming benefits from social protection programs,” said Bautista.

As of April 4, a total of 93,105,351 Filipinos have successfully registered to the National ID system, according to the PSA. In addition, as of March 31, a total of 84,075,838 Digital National IDs can be accessed via eGovPH. Manila played host to MOSIP Connect 2025 in March where the Philippines DICT leader gave a keynote speech and revealed the challenging digital ID journey they have experienced.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial inclusion | national ID | NGO | PhilID | Philippines | Philippines Statistics Authority | social protection