FB pixel

Regula makes privacy compliance easier for border control, law enforcement

Extends personal data masking to all its solutions
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Regula makes privacy compliance easier for border control, law enforcement
 

Regula has rolled out a feature that allows for greater privacy protection.

The personal data masking functionality has been extended to Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), software that powers forensic devices. The update enables personal data to be protected with a single click, helping organizations stay ahead of growing privacy demands and data privacy regulations.

“With one-click data masking now built into our ID verification tools, experts can instantly anonymize personal information during analysis, enabling secure, compliant workflows for audits, training, or database creation, without sacrificing speed or accuracy,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer, Regula.

Personal data masking was already available in the Regula Document Reader SDK, and has now been extended to the RFS toolset used by border control officers, forensic professionals and law enforcement agencies. This helps with compliance with global requirements such as GDPR, CCPA and others.

According to Regula’s global survey, 35 percent of large enterprises cite regulatory compliance as the primary reason for implementing identity verification solutions, while more than a quarter (28 percent) of companies in general do the same.

Users simply click on “Depersonalize” in the RFS menu and all the personal data in an ID is blurred. The new feature means personally identifiable information (PII) like names, photos, ID numbers can be easily blurred directly within forensic workflows.

In addition to the personal data masking feature, Regula’s latest RFS release includes more than 40 updates focused on speed, customization and forensic precision, according to the company.

These include new analysis tools, such as yellow dot analysis, smarter imaging, video screen capture and camera recording capabilities, improved digital zoom, faster hyperspectral imaging, and wider OS compatibility, among other updates.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malawi nears full scale digital ID rollout to streamline access to services

A new public and private sector services delivery experience awaits Namibian citizens from next year when the country rolls out…

 

Korea’s Winning.i looking to bring its dual authentication tool to global markets

Seoul-based biometric authentication startup Winning.i has been selected for Korea’s Super Gap Startup 1000+ Project. The program run by the…

 

ICE is at the center of a vast and growing US biometric surveillance capability

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has quietly emerged as the operational nucleus of a vast, fragmented, and increasingly automated…

 

Researcher finds 184M unique login credentials in unsecured database

In the digital age, credentials are the new gold bars. Representing the intangible but infinitely monetizable value of identity, they…

 

Samsung palm biometrics system could be more secure successor to fingerprint

Samsung has filed for a European Patent covering a palm biometrics system that could be implemented in future smartphone models….

 

Vietnam urges corporate banking customers to complete biometric verification as deadline looms

Vietnam is making biometric verification integral to corporate banking. From July 1 corporate bank customers will only be allowed to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events