Regula makes privacy compliance easier for border control, law enforcement

Regula has rolled out a feature that allows for greater privacy protection.

The personal data masking functionality has been extended to Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), software that powers forensic devices. The update enables personal data to be protected with a single click, helping organizations stay ahead of growing privacy demands and data privacy regulations.

“With one-click data masking now built into our ID verification tools, experts can instantly anonymize personal information during analysis, enabling secure, compliant workflows for audits, training, or database creation, without sacrificing speed or accuracy,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer, Regula.

Personal data masking was already available in the Regula Document Reader SDK, and has now been extended to the RFS toolset used by border control officers, forensic professionals and law enforcement agencies. This helps with compliance with global requirements such as GDPR, CCPA and others.

According to Regula’s global survey, 35 percent of large enterprises cite regulatory compliance as the primary reason for implementing identity verification solutions, while more than a quarter (28 percent) of companies in general do the same.

Users simply click on “Depersonalize” in the RFS menu and all the personal data in an ID is blurred. The new feature means personally identifiable information (PII) like names, photos, ID numbers can be easily blurred directly within forensic workflows.

In addition to the personal data masking feature, Regula’s latest RFS release includes more than 40 updates focused on speed, customization and forensic precision, according to the company.

These include new analysis tools, such as yellow dot analysis, smarter imaging, video screen capture and camera recording capabilities, improved digital zoom, faster hyperspectral imaging, and wider OS compatibility, among other updates.

Article Topics

border control | data privacy | data protection | ID verification | law enforcement | Regula