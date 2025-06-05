Amazon to end support for voice biometrics, recommends Pindrop

Amazon is ending support for its voice biometric offering Amazon Connect Voice ID.

Launched in 2021, Amazon Connect Voice ID is a feature of Amazon Connect, which leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide real-time caller authentication.

Amazon will stop support for Amazon Connect Voice ID on May 20, 2026. It stopped accepting new customers last month on May 20. Existing customers can continue using the feature for one more year.

“Amazon didn’t know what it was doing with voice biometrics and was not taking the measures to succeed,” commented Simon Marchand, a consultant and advisor on fraud, identity and biometrics. “And with insufficient investments in a technology they didn’t have the expertise to develop, they’re forced to exit the market.”

On the AWS website announcing the end of support, Amazon is recommending Pindrop, which it said “combines best-in-class audio, voice, and AI technologies with a comprehensive risk database to provide added protection across the phone channel.”

Specifically, it is the Pindrop Anti-Fraud and Authentication Platform for Amazon Connect, with Pindrop multifactor voice authentication, anti-fraud and liveness detection solutions

If vendors have enrolled callers into Amazon Connect Voice ID, they can migrate their biometric reference data to Pindrop’s Caller Authentication solution through Amazon’s BYO Voice feature.

The Atlanta-based Pindrop recently celebrated a milestone, surpassing $100 million in revenue driven by increasing demand for voice authentication, deepfake detection and fraud prevention in call centers, remote workplaces, government agencies and beyond.

Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop, was the inaugural guest on the newly launched Biometric Update podcast, where he discussed the bizarre story behind the Biden audio spoof, AI fraud, and audio deepfakes.

Besides Pindrop, Illuma Labs is another operator in voice biometrics announcing news. Illuma has partnered with Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union serving nearly 200,000 members.

Metro Credit Union will integrate IllumaShield, a voice authentication platform, to improve security, reduce fraud and enhance overall member experience. It will enable Metro Credit Union members to access their accounts with just their voice, reducing call center wait times and improve operational efficiency, according to Illuma.

Illuma secured strategic financing from Stifel Bank earlier this year to put towards faster voice biometrics product innovation and expanding market reach. This followed a $9 million funding round in 2024.

Another popular voice biometrics provider is Veridas. Its voice biometrics liveness detection software passed a test evaluating compliance to the international standard for presentation attack detection (PAD) testing by iBeta Quality Assurance. iBeta’s test of Veridas ECHO for level 1 spoofs based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard required the software to successfully block 100 percent of spoof attacks presented.

This post was updated at 12:59pm Eastern on June 5, 2025 to clarify the process for migrating enrolled voice biometric data from Amazon to Pindrop.

Article Topics

Amazon | Amazon Connect VoiceID | biometric authentication | biometrics | Illuma Labs | Pindrop | Veridas | voice biometrics