Veridas voice biometrics confirmed compliant with ISO PAD standard in iBeta test

Voice biometrics liveness detection software from Veridas has passed a test evaluating compliance to the international standard for presentation attack detection (PAD) testing for level 1 spoofs by iBeta Quality Assurance.

The test of Veridas ECHO’s compliance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard required it to successfully block 100 percent of spoof attacks presented.

Veridas says ECHO is the first voice solution on the market to pass the test, in which voices were played through a loudspeaker. The company says ECHO can detect real recorded voices, as tested by iBeta, and also synthetic voices, which are out of scope of the level 1 PAD evaluation.

The test was carried out with Veridas Shield v0.1.0 running on an iPhone 12, according to the compliance confirmation letter from iBeta.

ECHO combines Veridas’ Shield anti-spoofing software, which launched in August, with real-time voice analysis and privacy-by-design principles, according to the announcement, for seamless, secure and reliable identity verification. Veridas emphasizes in the release that its adherence to the strictest privacy standards gives organizations the confidence to embrace voice biometrics to reduce fraud and detect deepfakes.

ECHO itself was released to the market in October. At that time, the company called out an emerging opportunity stemming from what it described as major players in the voice market that are not primarily focused on identity exiting the space.

“Veridas ECHO is not just a voice solution—it’s a leap forward in security and innovation,” said Javier San Agustín, CTO of Veridas. “Successfully completing the iBeta evaluation highlights Veridas’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of biometric technology to deliver solutions prioritizing trust, safety, and user experience. This accomplishment represents a huge milestone not only for Veridas but for the voice biometrics industry as a whole.”

NIST held an assessment of face and voice biometrics together in 2021, with Veridas scoring high marks, and the company published a buyer’s guide for voice biometric authentication late last year.

Veridas’ face biometrics passed iBeta’s PAD level 2 compliance test back in 2022.

biometric liveness detection | certification | iBeta | ISO standards | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | presentation attack detection | spoof detection | Veridas | voice biometrics