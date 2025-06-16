FB pixel

China’s supreme court releases facial recognition violation cases in crackdown

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
China’s supreme court releases facial recognition violation cases in crackdown
 

China’s highest court has upheld the need for stronger protection of personal information, emphasizing to judges the need to maintain the crackdown on those who violate facial recognition rules.

China’s Supreme People’s Court released cases to illustrate examples when the privacy and data security of others were violated and how the perpetrators were penalized.

It comes following a new regulation, “Administrative Measures on the Security of Facial Recognition Technology Application,” which took effect June 1. Published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the measures strengthen face biometric regulation to mandate choice and consent and apply to commercial uses of facial recognition, including hotel check-ins or physical access to gated communities.

One court case involved a man surnamed Xu who purchased the facial images of around 130 individuals online in June 2021. He also acquired software used to bypass facial recognition systems and used it to unblock multiple online gaming accounts. Xu rented out the software and resold the personal data gained from it, earning RMB 6,000 ($838) in the process.

Xu was sentenced to nine months in prison, fined, and had his illegally-made money confiscated along with mobile phones and computers.

Another case involved a man surnamed Li who used software provided by Xu to help others regain access to their blocked social media accounts by using loopholes in facial recognition software, according to China Daily.

Li made RMB 30,000 ($4,179) from reselling facial images and videos. He was sentenced to six months in prison, fined, and also had his money and electronics confiscated.

“The verdict from the lower court demonstrates the judiciary’s firm stance on protecting personal rights and serves as a warning to anyone seeking to illegally sell or provide facial recognition data,” the top court said, according to China Daily.

Lawyers interviewed by China Daily (a government-owned newspaper) suggested that strong enforcement can be carried out through criminal penalties, and in cases where large volumes of personal information are leaked, illegally collected or sold, prosecutors could consider filing public interest lawsuits.

The court also referenced another case where a defendant was sentenced to 37 months in prison after using software to illegally access passwords for 193 home surveillance cameras and took screenshots for personal use. The Supreme People’s Court said the courts should take a “zero tolerance” approach to the illegal control of smart home devices or similar. Judges were advised to hand down strong penalties in such cases.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Building trust in the age of digital identity: why cyber resilience must come first

By Nathalie Gosset, VP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales Trust is the invisible infrastructure of the digital world. Without…

 

Biometric ticketing, IDV sweeps across Brazilian stadiums under mandate

Brazil has mandated face biometrics for use in large stadiums, a landmark move for the widespread implementation of the technology….

 

Privacy doesn’t have to cost us great online services

By Andrew Black, Managing Director ConnectID and Sujeet Rana, Chief Digital Officer NAB For years, we accepted an implicit trade-off…

 

Alan Turing Institute reveals digital identity and DPI risks in Cyber Threats Observatory Workshop

Digital identity systems are showing growing vulnerabilities with commensurate risks for the development of DPI. The Alan Turing Institute launched…

 

Biometric identity verification gets caught up in great expectations and politics

The next generation of biometric identity verification collides with the politics of digital identity in the most-read articles of the…

 

Todd Morris named NEC NSS President as Dr. Kathleen Kiernan retires

Todd Morris is the new President of NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS). Morris succeeds Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, who is retiring…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events