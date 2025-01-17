FC Copenhagen will use facial recognition to stop violent football fans

Football Club Copenhagen has received permission to use automated facial recognition to boost security and prevent banned football fans from entering its games.

The technology can be used during matches at Parken Stadium and in other sports venues during the club’s away games, the Danish Data Protection Agency (Datatilsynet) ruled on Thursday.

FC Copenhagen is introducing the tech to solve problems with escalating violence. In October last year, the Danish League organization banned visiting supporters from attending Danish Superliga games between FC Copenhagen and Brondby, following violent incidents which included throwing stones at trains.

Brondby IF football club acquired permission to use facial recognition in 2019 while in 2023 it expanded the use of the technology in an attempt to keep banned fans out of the stadium. FC Copenhagen applied for a similar permit in April 2024. According to the Danish Data Protection Act, processing sensitive information, including facial recognition, requires approval from the Danish data watchdog.

Facial recognition use has been growing across European football stadiums, from Italy and Belgium to Cyprus and Spain. National football player unions have reported that workplace safety and fan violence are a growing concern.

But safety is not the only reason sports venues are looking towards biometric technology. NFL football clubs in the U.S. have been experimenting with biometric ticketing and streamlining entering into stadiums.

