Facial recognition OK for FC Copenhagen football matches at home and away

Permission granted for use of FRT at Parken Stadium and other venues hosting team
| Joel R. McConvey
FC Copenhagen is now allowed to use facial recognition at its football matches, following a review in the Data Council by the Danish Data Protection Agency.

The football club applied to the regulator for permission to process sensitive information pursuant to Section 7(4) of the Danish Data Protection Act, according to a news release.

An interesting note is that the decision applies to the club, and not the venue, in that it covers “processing of biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying a person using automatic facial recognition when holding any event at Parken and for FC Copenhagen’s away matches at stadiums other than Parken Stadium.”

Per the decision, FC Copenhagen, the use of automated facial recognition will “support the enforcement of the rules on club quarantines and general quarantines in connection with football matches.”

In other words, it will be used for biometric access control at stadium entrances, mobile facilities, training matches and other events “in connection with the holding of FC Copenhagen football matches.” (International matches don’t count, for now – but the DDPA is looking into it.)

Deployments must comply with rules requiring an impact assessment before processing begins. Images originating from the surveillance cameras are to be stored for no longer than 30 days.

The biometric green light, however, only applies to football. For other events, “the processing of biometric data – and thus the use of facial recognition technology – cannot, in the opinion of the Authority, be considered necessary for reasons of essential public interest.”

