Brazil regulator demands details on stadium biometrics

Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) is asking for data protection impact assessment reports from 23 clubs that have deployed biometrics for ticket sales and entry into stadiums using facial recognition during match days.

The ANPD said in a statement last month that it is taking the measure after its General Inspection Coordination discovered irregularities in the use of biometrics by these clubs following an analysis of documents and publicly available information.

While the collection and processing of biometrics for ticketing and stadium entry is not forbidden by Brazil’s General Law on Personal Data Protection (LGPD), its rules require those involved in such processes to show transparency and respect for the rights of data subjects.

In Brazil, clubs with stadiums of 20,000 capacity and above are required to use biometric ticketing and identity verification for access to match venues. Per provisions of the General Law on Sport, these systems are intended to control violence and other forms of crowd trouble.

Given that biometrics are sensitive personal data, the data protection authority gave the concerned clubs 20 working days to publish details of how compliant they are with LGDP regulations in registering and processing their fans’ data. The clubs are also expected to explain how the biometrics of fans under the age of 16 are processed.

Imply facial recognition deployed at 60K-seat stadium

And facial recognition roll-outs at Brazilian football stadiums continue. One of Brazil’s biggest stadiums – the Arena Castelão – has seen major changes in access control efficiency since it deployed an advanced facial recognition system from Imply, one of the leading firms in stadium technology in Latin America.

According to an announcement on the company website, the Imply facial recognition system, which has been set up in the 60,000-seat stadium, is a state-of-the art system that will radically change security and efficiency in access to the stadium.

The system, said to be built with sophisticated algorithms, can verify hundreds of unique facial points in less than one second with an accuracy rate of over 99 percent.

Part of the project plan, officials say, is to integrate the system with clubs to make it possible to register the biometrics of fans for tickets purchase. The deployment of the system, the company says, comes with many benefits including enhanced security and fraud prevention, identity verification speed and improved fan experience, as well as operational efficiency and the reduction of cost.

Imply has also deployed its Eleven Ticket system for ticket sale and access control in other stadiums across Brazil.

Across the Atlantic, Spain’s LaLiga is in the midst of a dispute with that country’s regulatory over a €1 million fine over a biometric ticketing system.

