Jumio upgrades defense against deepfakes and biometric injection attacks

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Deepfake and biometric injection attack detection from Jumio is now generally available with the launch of the company’s most advanced liveness detection solution to date, Jumio Liveness Premium.

The software includes patented Jumio technology, with the randomized color sequences of iProov’s Flashmark technology and AI analysis for real-time protection against spoof attacks. Jumio is currently locked in a legal tussle with FaceTec over the use of iProov technology. Jumio says its strategy is backed by a portfolio of more than 300 issued patents and patent applications spanning nearly 100 patent families.

Jumio Liveness Premium also makes use of network intelligence capabilities introduced by Jumio in April, and is designed for agility to defend against future attacks. The release provides an additional security layer to go with Jumio Liveness, which was launched last October.

A leading LATAM finance startup using Jumio’s new Liveness Premium caught 30 percent more sophisticated fraud attacks, including injection attacks and deepfakes, according to the company announcement.

Jumio’s recent Online Identity Study showed the extent of damage that deepfakes have already caused to online trust.

“Attackers are using tools that were once confined to research labs. AI-generated faces, synthetic overlays and injection techniques are now being deployed at scale by bad actors,” says Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “Jumio’s premium liveness with advanced deepfake detection addresses the next generation of fraud head-on and is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to proactively increase their defenses.”

