Sri Lanka to launch govt API policies and guidelines

Sri Lanka’s government, in the wake of its digital economy drive, is gearing up to release application programming interface (API) policies and guidelines.

“We plan to publish application programming interface policies and guidelines of use across government and in instances where the private sector needs to deal with government systems,” Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief adviser to the President on Digital Economy, told Biometric Update recently.

Wijayasuriya said this will be done as part of the legal and institutional reforms to drive the digital economy initiative. He also noted that the governance will focus on ensuring API’s are consistent, compliant and secure through defined policies and standards, including aspects related to design, security and versioning.

Wijesuriya has previously highlighted the need for a strong institutional framework and the development of broad regulations in API rules and cybersecurity to safeguard high-quality digital services.

By gradually exposing APIs and promoting innovation, Sri Lanka can ensure progress across multiple areas simultaneously, creating opportunities for startups and businesses without delay, he says.

To implement digital transformation initiatives, including those related to APIs, the National Digital Strategy and the National Digital Government and Governance Policy will act as frameworks, he explained further. The Policy’s digitally-enabling governance structures to empower citizens and businesses are intended to act as a foundation for other digital initiatives and to ensure a citizen-centric approach to digital service delivery.

