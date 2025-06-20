FB pixel

Sri Lanka to launch govt API policies and guidelines

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka to launch govt API policies and guidelines
 

Sri Lanka’s government, in the wake of its digital economy drive, is gearing up to release application programming interface (API) policies and guidelines.

“We plan to publish application programming interface policies and guidelines of use across government and in instances where the private sector needs to deal with government systems,” Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief adviser to the President on Digital Economy, told Biometric Update recently.

Wijayasuriya said this will be done as part of the legal and institutional reforms to drive the digital economy initiative. He also noted that the governance will focus on ensuring API’s are consistent, compliant and secure through defined policies and standards, including aspects related to design, security and versioning.

Wijesuriya has previously highlighted the need for a strong institutional framework and the development of broad regulations in API rules and cybersecurity to safeguard high-quality digital services.

By gradually exposing APIs and promoting innovation, Sri Lanka can ensure progress across multiple areas simultaneously, creating opportunities for startups and businesses without delay, he says.

To implement digital transformation initiatives, including those related to APIs, the National Digital Strategy and the National Digital Government and Governance Policy will act as frameworks, he explained further.  The Policy’s digitally-enabling governance structures to empower citizens and businesses are intended to act as a foundation for other digital initiatives and to ensure a citizen-centric approach to digital service delivery.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Swiss digital ID backed by major political parties ahead of autumn referendum

Switzerland’s planned national digital identity has received support from a broad parliamentary alliance that includes representatives from almost all the…

 

Lufthansa, BigBear.ai and HID fly the future of digital transformation

The Lufthansa Group app is paving the way for air travel with new features and digital functionalities that interface with…

 

Clear plans for enterprise biometrics growth with new product name, partners

Clear has signed up T-Mobile as the first publicly-announced customer of its digital identity verification platform with biometric multi-factor authentication…

 

Continued innovation needed to effectively address sophisticated financial fraud

A Dark Economy Survey carried out by behavioral biometrics firm BioCatch has highlighted the disturbing trend of how AI is…

 

Humanity Protocol CEO talks Moongate acquisition, expansion into ticketing

Humanity Protocol has acquired Moongate, marking a move into the ticketing and access market. For Terence Kwok, CEO of the…

 

Half a million shoplifters can’t be right

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner When Napoleon said that we were a nation of shopkeepers,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS