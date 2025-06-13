Trulioo, GBG support their clients’ KYC and KYB in new partnerships

Trulioo and Trust Payments are partnering to unify identity processes to support compliance and fraud detection at scale.

Trust Payments will use Trulioo Workflow Studio, Business Verification, Person Match, Identity Document Verification and Watchlist Screening to unify its onboarding processes, support regulatory compliance, and improve customer experience across regions.

“This partnership represents a new digital direction for our onboarding,” said Laurence Booth, Group CEO, Trust Payments. “Trulioo has helped us transform our multivendor verification process into a more streamlined, automated experience, which aligns with our focus on improving service for our teams and customers.”

Trust Payments is one of Europe’s fastest-growing payment technology providers. Founded in 2019, Trust Payments now serves 20,000 businesses across Europe and surpassed £1 billion ($1.36bn) in monthly processing volume in 2024.

Previously, Trust Payments saw increasing costs and inefficiencies owing to a fragmented verification stack across five vendors. Now, with Trulioo, the company operates via a single, integrated platform for speedier Know Your Customer and Know Your Business onboarding.

Trulioo integration and API testing was “fast” according to Trust Payments, going live in “record time.” Since the implementation Trust Payments say it has reached an 85 percent verification success rate in key markets and delivered more consistent onboarding experiences.

“Building trust online is more important than ever,” said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. “Enabling high-growth companies such as Trust Payments to consolidate processes, reduce costs and scale confidently is exactly what we aim to deliver.”

GBG and Moody’s partner for business onboarding

GBG and Moody’s are partnering as they integrate GBG’s global identity data and document verification capabilities into Moody’s Maxsight platform for unified risk management.

The partnership allows for the delivery of a fully configurable, end-to-end solution for compliance, increased KYC efficiency and expanded protection against fraud, reducing time-to-revenue across complex supply chains, according to the companies.

“By embedding GBG’s identity verification, biometric, and fraud analytics into Moody’s Maxsight platform, customers receive the very best of Moody’s entity verification and risk insights and the very best of GBG’s identity solutions in a single platform,” said Alex Pillow, senior director, partnerships and acquisitions, Moody’s.

Maxsight users can verify the identity of company directors and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) in one platform, as it integrates GBG’s identity capabilities, which is crucial in Know Your Business compliance.

GBG released GBG GO, an all-in-one identity platform for business growth, this spring.

