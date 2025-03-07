FB pixel

Persona updates KYC-KYB platform

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Persona updates KYC-KYB platform
 

Identity verification company Persona has released a new generation of their unified Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Know-Your-Business (KYB) platform, which includes technology to combat sophisticated fraud.

The platform enables advanced business impersonation detection, integrating business registration data, online presence verification and ownership analysis. It also uncovers hidden connections across businesses and associated individuals to prevent coordinated fraud attempts and account takeovers.

The U.S.-based startup says that the combined KYC-KYB platform allow for more effective fraud detection compared to single-focused products.

“Traditional fragmented approaches to business verification which focus on just one aspect of a business like its registration information or online presence have left organizations vulnerable,” says Rick Song, CEO of Persona. “By unifying critical business and individual insights into a seamless, automated framework, we provide a holistic view that connects the dots between companies and the people behind them.”

The platform upgrade comes amid a rise in business fraud, including marketplace merchant fraud and fintech application fraud, the firm says in a release. Persona works with travel activity marketplace GetYourGuide as well as fintech companies 6lock and Branch.

The company is also known for providing biometric identity verification for Doordash’s delivery fleet and LinkedIn in Singapore. Earlier this year, the San Francisco-headquartered firm announced “significant enhancements” in its AI-based face spoof detection capabilities. Persona says it has detected a 50-fold increase in deepfake attacks over the past few years.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

‘This is now, it’s not tomorrow’: with biometrics, future of seamless travel has arrived

The air travel industry has bounced back from the challenges of the pandemic, with significant reinvestment in aircraft, equipment and…

 

Biometrics in schools ignite debate about privacy versus security

Does biometric tech belong in schools? Some say no, the data privacy risks are too high. Others say yes, to…

 

Idiap Institute releases report on applying foundation models in biometrics

Over the past few years, the world has been witnessing the power of foundation models, machine learning models trained on…

 

SAFR aces biometric PAD standard compliance test by iBeta

SAFR’s biometric liveness detection has passed a test by iBeta Quality Assurance for international standard compliance with flying colors, according…

 

Looming quantum event gives rise to the need for cryptoagility, post-quantum prep

For a few years now, the cybersecurity community has had its own version of Y2K, the calendar change that threatened…

 

DHS S&T announces new remote biometric identity validation rally

​The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events