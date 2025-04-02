FB pixel

Trulioo names new CEO as Steve Munford retires with solid track record

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Trulioo has announced the appointment of Vicky Bindra as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The Vancouver-based digital identity firm is saying goodbye to Steve Munford, who is retiring after a successful run that saw Trulioo achieve significant growth. A release says Munford will work with Binrda to ensure a smooth and successful leadership transition.

Bindra brings experience in leadership roles at prominent financial services organizations, including FIS, Visa and Mastercard, as well as deep ties to Silicon Valley. Before joining Trulioo, he served as chief operating officer (COO) and chief product officer (CPO) at Nuvei, a Montreal payments processing firm.

Munford says Bindra’s extensive background in payment solutions, digital commerce and global market expansion make him “the ideal executive to drive the next phase of innovation and expansion for Trulioo.”

The company has been making moves in the payments and financial services space. In late 2024, Trulioo partnered with Collabria, the largest credit union credit card issuer in Canada, to provide verification and automated onboarding.

Bindra says he is honored to lead Trulioo into the future. “In an increasingly digital world, compliance, trust and safety are paramount. While the regulatory environment and technological enhancements are challenging businesses to onboard and manage customers and transactions safely, there is a need to improve speed and reduce friction and complexity. My focus will be on accelerating product innovation, enhancing our global reach and delivering best-in-class solutions to the market.”

Other new firms to appoint new executives in Q1 2025 include Idex Biometrics, which recently appointed Anders Storbråten as CEO to guide its shift toward access control, and Aware, which in February appointed Ajay Amlani as its new chief executive.

