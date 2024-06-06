Selfie biometrics certifications, customer wins and partnerships unveiled

Selfie biometrics and identity verification providers have announced new certifications and market traction. SmartSearch is now recognized as an IDSP in the UK, while Daon and Trulioo have unveiled new customers, and Sumsub has a major new distribution partner.

SmartSearch secures DIATF certification, launches AML service

SmartSearch, a digital compliance specialist, has attained certification under the UK Government’s Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), establishing itself as a recognized Identity Service Provider (IDSP).

The certification, sanctioned by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), follows an independent evaluation of SmartSearch’s technology, products, IT security, and services in a bid to ensure alignment with the standards and regulations outlined by DIATF.

Fraser Mitchell, Technical Director at SmartSearch, highlights the significance of the framework in bolstering public trust in digital identity solutions and advancing the establishment of a comprehensive digital identity ecosystem.

He remarks, “This certification not only validates our advanced digital compliance technology but also underscores our steadfast commitment to protecting individuals and businesses from money laundering and fraud.”

The UK Government recommends regulated industries to opt for a certified IDSP like SmartSearch under the DIATF framework to ensure reliability and compliance with UK Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation.

The company has also launched an International Individual Check AML service to complement its selfie biometrics and other identity verification capabilities.

Daon signs up new digital bank

Nigeria-based digital financial services provider Wema Bank has selected Daon’s face biometrics to secure customer onboarding, identity verification and authentication in its mobile app.

Daon xProof, xAuth and xFace will cover KYC checks and match Wema’s customers to their Bank Verification Number, and enable liveness and presentation attack detection, according to the announcement.

The integration was carried out jointly by Daon and local partner Ouranos Technologies.

“Identity fraud is a key source of financial loss in the banking sector, making defending against it critical for new banks establishing operations. Daon is committed to providing world-class services to minimize the threat of fraudulent activity without causing friction in the customer relationship,” says Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon. “Implementing Daon’s suite of identity verification and authentication solutions in the Wema Bank app will provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable user experience, all while increasing the security of their data.”

Sumsub joins Mastercard engage partner program

Sumsub has become a technological partner in the Mastercard engage partner program, focusing on digital-first services.

Through this partnership, Sumsub plans on offering its suite of verification and anti-fraud solutions to bolster customer onboarding processes and ongoing compliance efforts. These services aim to streamline onboarding, mitigate fraud risks, and foster trust, as well as enhance the digital experience for end-users.

Additionally, Sumsub’s know your customer (KYC) products will be available to Mastercard customers implementing digital-first services. Sumsub’s biometric platform integrates features such as chargeback prevention and fraud detection.

Martin ten Houten, VP of business development, Europe at Sumsub, expresses enthusiasm for joining the Mastercard engage partner program, highlighting the importance of continuous fraud prevention measures and the company’s commitment to simplifying the verification process for fintech businesses while ensuring the highest level of compliance.

Trulioo chosen by BDSwiss to enhance IDV

Trulioo has announced a contract with BDSwiss to provide person match and watchlist screening capabilities across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas.

BDSwiss sought to automate manual verification processes, improve match rates, reduce onboarding costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. According to the company, Trulioo’s solutions facilitated an increase in match rates during the initial phase of implementation, while meeting regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Mirka Diamantidis, COO at BDSwiss, praises Trulioo for delivering broader regional coverage, higher match rates, and 24/7 implementation support, emphasizing the partnership’s alignment with BDSwiss’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

Operating under various regulatory authorities globally, BDSwiss required a verification partner capable of meeting compliance obligations across diverse markets. Trulioo’s verification capabilities, backed by an array of global data sources, enable continuous monitoring and scale, the company notes.

Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, highlights the platform’s global reach and expertise in facilitating efficient onboarding journeys across diverse markets, underscoring the collaboration’s role in driving seamless and compliant expansion for BDSwiss and similar enterprises worldwide.

