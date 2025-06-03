FB pixel

VIDA joins eID Easy for certified digital signatures in Indonesia

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
VIDA joins eID Easy for certified digital signatures in Indonesia
 

VIDA has joined the eID Easy network, making certified digital signatures available in Indonesia for companies around the world.

VIDA (PT Indonesia Digital Identity) is a licensed Certificate Authority (CA) in Indonesia and brings digital identity and signature capabilities to the eID ecosystem of 80-plus providers.

Through eID Easy, businesses can now integrate VIDA’s digital signatures into their workflows. Each signature is backed by a VIDA-issued certificate making it legally binding under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE) and Peraturan Komdigi No. 11/2022 on electronic certification of Indonesia.

VIDA is a registered Electronic Certificate Provider (Penyelenggara Sertifikasi Elektronik/PSrE) under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of Indonesia, and is authorized to issue electronic certificates for digital signatures for both businesses and individuals.

For businesses operating in, or planning to expand into, the Indonesian market, VIDA’s certified digital signatures can speed up the signing of contracts, forms, or compliance documents in a legally recognized way.

This includes onboarding new customers, managing employment agreements, processing financial or service transactions, or submitting regulatory filings to authorities.

eID Easy offers a worldwide network of Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) and Certified Authorities (CAs) for e-signatures, eID authentication, and e-sealing. All it takes is one integration, according to the Estonian company.

VIDA is also in the digital identity business with its VIDA Identity Stack, an end-to-end digital identity solution for businesses.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

iBeta expands biometrics testing to demographic bias

A new biometrics testing service has been launched by iBeta Quality Assurance to help developers ensure their systems work well…

 

New NIST FRTE evaluations see strong showing from Idemia on mugshots

They say the proof is in the pudding, but when it comes to biometric identity verification, the proof is actually…

 

UIDAI runs Biometric SDK Benchmarking competition with cash prizes

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in collaboration with IIIT-Hyderabad has launched a competition to test fingerprint-based authentication in…

 

Microblink extends selfie biometrics for CNP fraud as consumers seek secure ecommerce

Microblink has become the only digital identity verification vendor to provide comprehensive Card-Not-Present fraud protection within an end-to-end identity orchestration…

 

Visa ‘Checkout Friction Report’ shows strong demand for biometrics and one-click checkout

The simpler it is to pay, the more likely it is customers will buy. While that might not sound too…

 

US law enforcement adopts AI with caution amid growing capabilities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant frontier for federal law enforcement agencies. It’s a rapidly maturing capability being…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events