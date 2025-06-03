VIDA joins eID Easy for certified digital signatures in Indonesia

VIDA has joined the eID Easy network, making certified digital signatures available in Indonesia for companies around the world.

VIDA (PT Indonesia Digital Identity) is a licensed Certificate Authority (CA) in Indonesia and brings digital identity and signature capabilities to the eID ecosystem of 80-plus providers.

Through eID Easy, businesses can now integrate VIDA’s digital signatures into their workflows. Each signature is backed by a VIDA-issued certificate making it legally binding under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE) and Peraturan Komdigi No. 11/2022 on electronic certification of Indonesia.

VIDA is a registered Electronic Certificate Provider (Penyelenggara Sertifikasi Elektronik/PSrE) under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of Indonesia, and is authorized to issue electronic certificates for digital signatures for both businesses and individuals.

For businesses operating in, or planning to expand into, the Indonesian market, VIDA’s certified digital signatures can speed up the signing of contracts, forms, or compliance documents in a legally recognized way.

This includes onboarding new customers, managing employment agreements, processing financial or service transactions, or submitting regulatory filings to authorities.

eID Easy offers a worldwide network of Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) and Certified Authorities (CAs) for e-signatures, eID authentication, and e-sealing. All it takes is one integration, according to the Estonian company.

VIDA is also in the digital identity business with its VIDA Identity Stack, an end-to-end digital identity solution for businesses.

