Vida introduces biometric identity stack to fight fraud in Indonesia

As digital transformation accelerates globally, the threat of cybercrime continues to grow, driving demand in underserved countries. In Indonesia, homegrown biometrics provider Vida is offering tools to prevent identity fraud, including deepfakes and AI-powered scams.

Vida’s identity stack

Vida has introduced its Identity Stack as a defense mechanism against AI-driven fraud, particularly identity theft through deepfake technology. In its latest initiative, Vida’s Identity Stack aims to prevent up to 99.9 percent of identity fraud by combining selfie biometric verification, liveness detection and injection attack detection, and blockchain technology for identity validation.

According to a press release from Vida, the 11th edition of the company’s “Social Table” event highlighted the importance of collaboration between various industries in battling identity fraud. The event underscored how businesses, particularly those handling sensitive information, must prioritize digital identity systems that prevent cybercrime by mitigating the risks of AI-powered fraud. The Identity Stack also includes OCR for capturing data from ID documents, document liveness and KYC checks.

Visa also recently published a white paper which asks “Where’s The Fraud,” and answers that in large amounts it can be found in its home market of Indonesia.

Yesterday’s cybersecurity is today’s vulnerability

While tools like passwords were once the cornerstone of online security, they have increasingly become weak links, opening the door to cybercrime. Vida’s blog post raises critical questions about the future of password-based protection, asking whether these systems act as protectors or gateways to cybercrime. Hackers exploit weak password systems to access sensitive information, which can then be used in scams, fraud, or even large-scale cyberattacks.

To counter these vulnerabilities, companies like Vida are pushing for passwordless authentication methods, including passkeys, that rely on biometrics and AI-powered verification. These innovations not only strengthen cybersecurity but also streamline the user experience, reducing friction while enhancing protection.

Vida raised $47.67 million in a 2022 funding round to help it meet the rising demand for services in the region, with the goal of growing Southeast Asia’s digital economy.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | cybersecurity | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | Indonesia | selfie biometrics | VIDA