Vietnam govt digitization reaches Legal Portal, health cards

| Lu-Hai Liang
Vietnam has launched a National Legal Portal for both individuals and businesses, with prime minister Pham Minh Chinh describing it as a way to boost transparency and improve public access to the law.

The portal – phapluat.gov.vn – contains the national legal database and allows users with Vietnam’s digital ID VNeID to search laws, make inquiries and submit feedback on legal documents.

“This marks a new step in building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state in Vietnam,” the prime minister said, during the launch ceremony, as reported by Saigon News.

The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has stopped issuing physical paper health insurance (HI) cards. Citizens will now use digital identification methods such as the VssID – Digital Social Insurance app, the VNeID app, or chip-based Citizen ID (CIC) cards for medical services under the H1 scheme.

As of early 2025, 94.2 percent of Vietnam’s population, that’s 95.52 million people, are covered by health insurance, Insurance Asia reports. With such near-comprehensive coverage, VSS say the shift to digital HI cards will streamline procedures, reduce costs, and improve management efficiency.

VSS has linked the National Population Database with the National Insurance Database, resulting in the verification of more than 100.2 million citizen records. VSS is working with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Public Security and other agencies to pilot digital health record systems.

Use of digital H1 cards is now mandatory for medical services in Vietnam under the amended Law on Health Insurance. The cards feature biometric authentication and encrypted data.

