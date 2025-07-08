Armenia approves real-time FRT surveillance amid rights concerns

FB pixel

Lu-Hai Liang
Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Armenia’s parliament has passed controversial amendments to the country’s Law on Police, granting the Ministry of Internal Affairs round-the-clock access to a nationwide network of real-time biometric surveillance cameras.

The law is set to take effect on August 9 drawing concerns from civil society organizations and international observers over its potential impact on privacy, freedom of assembly, and democratic safeguards.

The surveillance cameras, which are equipped with facial recognition technology (FRT), will operate across state and municipal buildings, public transport, airports, parking areas, and cultural institutions. FRT will automatically identify individuals for both serious offenders and minor violations with automated administrative penalties.

Armenia lacks a legal framework governing AI use such as FRT. The only biometric surveillance provision appears in the amended Article 19 of Law on Police, which requires personnel identification, electronic access logs, timestamps on footage and liability for violations.

Article 19 allows police to “identify individuals through surveillance systems where there is reasonable suspicion” of an offense. CSO Meter, an EU-funded civil society watchdog operating in the Eastern Partnership countries, says this “vague language” raises concerns over proportionality and abuse of power as it enables biometric surveillance for minor offences.

In addition, CSO Meter argues the law is “especially concerning” as important implementation details are left to ministerial interpretation and regulations rather than having oversight in primary legislation. The EU and Armenia, including the wider Eastern Partnership, are formally connected through the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in 2021.

Human rights advocates warn that the system could suppress civic activity and deter protests. Public spaces traditionally used for peaceful assembly are now likely to be under constant watch, creating what CSO Meter calls a “chilling effect” on expression.

Calls are mounting for the law’s repeal or suspension pending independent review by expert bodies such as the OSCE/ODIHR and the Venice Commission. Without such oversight, observers fear the law may institutionalise mass surveillance practices at odds with democratic principles.

The focus on Armenia comes as FRT scrutiny takes place in several countries, including Hungary, the UK and across the Balkans. Oversight and due diligence varies but as seen in Hungary use of FRT can align with restrictions on certain freedoms.

The amended Police Law follows a turbulent legislative process dating back to early 2024, when a broader surveillance bill mandating camera installations in private businesses was shelved following public outcry. A narrower version, focused on government and public infrastructure, was reintroduced in February 2025 by Civil Contract MP Hayk Sargsyan and pushed through Parliament in March, backed exclusively by the ruling Civil Contract party.

Armenian probation service plans for biometrics rollout

Armenia’s push toward biometrics and centralization of public safety extends to its justice system with a new tender.

The Probation Service of the Republic of Armenia has plans to introduce an automated visit recording system aimed at improving the efficiency of court-mandated check-ins by probation beneficiaries, according to an EU tender.

The tender to “enhance E-probation” includes smart biometric devices for fingerprint and face scanning to be installed at probation offices. Each device will link to a centralized database, using embedded encryption tools to protect personal information during transmission.

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

