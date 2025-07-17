FB pixel

Australia proposes audit to digital ID system for fifth straight year

Trusted Digital Identity Framework, the Identity Exchanges could be assessed
| Joel R. McConvey
Australia proposes audit to digital ID system for fifth straight year
 

Australia’s digital ID system is once again facing an audit from government watchdogs, which could also target the Consumer Data Right.

InnovationAus reports that the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO)’s plans for 2025-26 may include a review of the digital ID scheme, which would cover the Trusted Digital Identity Framework, the Identity Exchanges delivered by Services Australia, myGovID (the Commonwealth’s Identity Provider, delivered by the Australian Taxation Office), the Attorney General’s Department, the Department of Finance and other services connected to the system.

The potential audit would look at “the progress of selected components of this program, including the effectiveness of the implementation, design and functionality, roles and responsibilities and allocation and expenditure of funding, including contract management.”

The ANAO’s proposed audit follows the passage, early last year, of legislation expanding the digital identity scheme to the whole economy. The country’s Digital ID Bill is currently awaiting passage through the House after receiving Senate amendments.

The new audit proposal also follows a string of previous audits of the digital identity system.

The office’s stated purpose is to “support accountability and transparency in the Australian Government sector through independent reporting to the Parliament, and thereby contribute to improved public sector performance.” It releases its annual audit work program each July, and has been keeping a close eye on the digital ID scheme since 2020.

Incidentally, that’s the same year the banking sector launched the Consumer Data Right, which aims to give consumers control over the data that is collected on them. The program has been  flagged for a reset, and now could also find itself in the ANAO’s crosshairs.

The work program also lists an investigation into the frameworks developed by the Digital Transformation Agency for the use of emerging technologies in the public sector, including the Data and Digital Government Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

