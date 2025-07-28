FB pixel

Hackers post verification and ID photos from women’s safety app Tea

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition
Hackers post verification and ID photos from women’s safety app Tea
 

Tens of thousands of photos from women’s dating safety app Tea have been exposed by hackers, including 13,000 verification photos and images of government IDs, according to the company.

The app is used by women to perform background checks on men they met on dating apps, including conducting reverse image searches and accessing crowdsourced data, criminal records and phone records. The platform also allows users to “spill the tea,” i.e., anonymously review men they have dated.

The Tea app relies on uploading selfie photos to verify identities and ensure that its users were women. The app recently reached 1.7 million users, becoming the top free app in the Apple App Store last week.

Its success, however, has invited criticism from some men, including users of the 4Chan message board. On Thursday, users reported discovering an exposed database hosted on Google’s mobile app development platform, Firebase. Tea’s data, including verification photos, was posted on 4Chan and X, according to screenshots and posts collected by 404 Media.

Tea says that the database accessed by hackers was two years old and included a total of 72,000 images. The company claims that the data was originally stored in compliance with law enforcement requirements related to cyberbullying prevention.

According to its privacy policy, selfie photos submitted by users should be stored only temporarily and deleted immediately after the completion of the verification process. The app relies on native device biometrics for secure authentication, with biometric data processed and stored locally on the user’s device.

A Tea spokesperson told NBC News that the company has hired third-party cybersecurity experts to secure its system.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka developing an elaborate AI strategy for economic expansion

Sri Lanka is focusing on creating a robust artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to attain a fivefold increase in its digital…

 

India equips Border Security Force at Bangladeshi border with biometrics scanners

Along the world’s fifth-longest land border, the 4,096km India–Bangladesh boundary, a select number of border outposts are receiving biometric scanners…

 

Should payment processors dictate online safety compliance for sites that rely on them?

People tend to trust their credit card providers to comply with regulations, but as online safety laws kick in, some…

 

Ethiopia digitizes over 900 public services as digital govt strategy makes progress

Digital transformation in Ethiopia is on steady progress as the government has announced that more than 900 public services can…

 

Credence ID joins MOSIP’s technology partner, system integrator list

Credence ID says it has completed a rigorous evaluation process which now qualifies it as a MOSIP Technology Partner and…

 

Fime develops interoperability test tool for Japan’s digital ID

Japan has enlisted the help of strategic consultancy and testing provider Fime to enable interoperable and scalable testing for mobile…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events