India wants to automate death deletion for Aadhaar digital hygiene

| Lu-Hai Liang
India wants to automate death deletion for Aadhaar digital hygiene
 

There are so-called Blue Zones: locations that seem to possess an extraordinary number of people over the age of 100 and which include parts of Greece, Costa Rica, Japan and the U.S.

The hype eventually burst, however, with researchers debunking “Blue Zones” after uncovering extensive fraud. A study found that such areas are prone to clerical errors and pension fraud, with families pretending an elderly member was still alive to collect their welfare benefits.

Many digital identity systems aim to prevent fraud by making data collection and storage easier and more secure; digitalizing the process and upgrading outdated paper-based processes. For example, the world’s largest digital ID platform – India’s Aadhaar – has eliminated more than 12.9 million fake or duplicate ration cards. Proponents point to reduced wastage and more efficient welfare distribution.

In fact, it’s led to savings of 330bn Indian Rupees ($3.8bn) in LPG subsidies and enabled direct benefit transfers to over 400 million citizens, according to government data (via Economic Times). But the system still shows glaring discrepancies as internal UIDAI records reveal 8.49 million Aadhaar numbers registered to individuals supposedly over 100 years old.

Of that number, just 66,417 have been deactivated following death confirmations and 18,291 invalidated from document errors. But this leaves roughly 762,000 centenarians marked as active when India’s average life expectancy is 72 years.

Experts warn dead identities can be exploited to open fake bank accounts, siphon off government benefits or launder money, posing a threat to public finances and undermining trust in digital governance.

UIDAI is now drafting a policy to automatically deactivate Aadhaar numbers once an individual’s death is registered. Under the proposed system, municipal and panchayat (village council) authorities would upload death registration data to State Verification Portals which link to UIDAI’s central database.

After matching the Death Registration Number with the Aadhaar holder’s demographic details, the system would flag and deactivate the relevant Aadhaar number. Citizens could also report a family member’s death directly to UIDAI, with independent field verification acting to ward off errors or false claims.

The framework is currently being piloted in select states. So far 35 states and Union Territories have integrated birth and death registration services with Aadhaar, many issuing birth certificates immediately after delivery that double as enrollment documents.

This end-to-end integration moves India closer to a fully lifecycle-based identity model — one that is biometrically authenticated, state-integrated and citizen-consented, capturing an individual’s journey from birth through to dignified and verifiable closure upon death.

