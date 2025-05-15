Pakistan introduces digital birth, death registration in health facilities

Pakistan has taken a decisive move to streamline birth and death registration by digitizing the process and making services available in hospitals and other health facilities.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced the signing of a tripartite agreement in this regard. It said it penned the deal with provincial governments for the implementation of the country’s Digital Pakistan project, beginning with the government of Balochistan.

“NADRA is modernizing the civil registration and vital events registration system. Birth and death information will be available directly in hospitals and health centers thanks to the digital system,” NADRA wrote in an X thread after the signing ceremony.

“It will be possible to enter accurate and complete information in the citizens’ database in a timely manner.”

The move means that hospitals and other health facilities across the country will be able to register births and births directly with NADRA from the data collected.

NADRA also said as part of the digital birth and death registration initiative, it was collaborating with some national institutions for the implementation of the Pakistan Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) with support from the World Bank.

The ID authority disclosed that that statistics from the registration of vital life events will help promote economic activities through technology under the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” program.

The data, according to NADRA, is also expected to serve as the basis for transformative digital ID and digital economy projects in Pakistan.

In March, NADRA made a fervent appeal to citizens to strictly follow up death registration processes for their relatives in line with existing legal requirements.

Over the years, Pakistan has fully embraced digitization as one of the drivers of its economic growth efforts. AI is also considered a key feature in the country’s inclusive growth strategy.

