Pakistan is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its digital identity infrastructure to improve service delivery and security. According to UNDP’s Development Advocate Pakistan 2025, NADRA utilizes AI to improve identity verification processes, prevent fraud, decrease manual errors, and boost trust in digital systems. These activities contribute to broader objectives such as digital inclusion and secure access to financial and governmental services. The application of artificial intelligence in identity systems emphasizes Pakistan’s commitment to creating a more efficient and inclusive digital landscape.

The publication from UNDP highlights that Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy relies on artificial intelligence to modernize governmental services and infrastructure. AI is being used to streamline government processes, enable data-driven policymaking, and improve citizen-centric services, particularly in Punjab’s urban governance and public safety programs. AI helps to improve transparency, responsiveness, and inclusive governance by automating routine processes and increasing real-time decision-making. This aligns with Pakistan’s broader vision of being a digitally empowered nation.

The UNDP report explains how Pakistan is utilizing AI to expand e-governance by digitizing public documents and automating administrative activities. AI tools are being tested to improve transparency, efficiency, and service responsiveness. While the report emphasizes AI’s role in smart governance and public service delivery, it does not explicitly relate AI-powered platforms to digital ID-based ecommerce payments. However, one of the essays does cite statistics about the growth that can be unlocked with digital ID-linked digital payment services.

Pakistan is increasing investments in AI research and development to foster new industries, encourage entrepreneurs, and boost public-sector innovation. The government is pursuing AI integration with education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance systems to accelerate economic growth and boost digital competitiveness. Strategic relationships with universities and technology businesses are also being pursued to increase local AI capacity.

AI is being leveraged in Pakistan to promote digital financial inclusion, especially among the underprivileged population. AI technologies facilitate alternative credit scoring models, enabling financial institutions to evaluate creditworthiness without traditional credit histories. These technologies make loans, insurance, and customized financial services more accessible.

The UNDP report includes an interview with the Punjab Safe City Authority, which explores how AI is transforming public safety and citizen services. Artificial intelligence is being utilized to improve facial recognition, surveillance systems, traffic management, and emergency response. The Authority aims to create a secure and more efficient urban environment by analyzing real-time data while also strengthening government and public services.

In his article “AI for Development,” UNDP’s Robert Opp underlines the significance of AI in improving digital governance. He promotes the development of inclusive digital identity systems that can improve public service delivery and accessibility. The emphasis is on ensuring that AI-powered technologies advantage underprivileged communities, encouraging equitable development while protecting privacy and security.

Tariq Malik’s essay in the UNDP publication describes how AI is used in NADRA’s operations to ensure secure digital identity verification. He emphasizes AI’s importance in improving the accuracy and efficiency of identity checks, which contribute to digital financial inclusion. He also relates AI to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) frameworks, underscoring its potential to foster secure and inclusive development across Pakistan.

A case study on mobile network operator Jazz delves into how the company uses AI to improve digital services, with an emphasis on financial access, health services and insurance. The AI-driven strategy seeks to make health insurance more accessible and suited to individual requirements, particularly among Pakistan’s underserved population.

The overall picture is one of AI connecting people with existing digital services, and easier access to them.

