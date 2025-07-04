FB pixel

Oloid expands market reach with Armatura partnership, gets DEA certification

California firm positioned for growth in healthcare, federal identity programs
| Joel R. McConvey
Facial authentication provider Oloid has announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with biometric access control and identity management company Armatura. It has also confirmed the certification of its FaceVault v2.0 facial authentication platform by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for use in Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

A release announcing Armatura partnership says it will expand market availability of Oloid’s passwordless authentication platform to Armatura’s enterprise and government customers in North America, accelerating the transition away from legacy credentials.

Oloid’s platform aligns with NIST, FIDO2, HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks, to support high-assurance identity in healthcare, critical infrastructure and other compliance-driven sectors.

“As identity becomes the new perimeter, eliminating passwords is no longer optional; it’s a strategic imperative,” says Michael Benayoun, head of strategic alliances and partnerships at Oloid. “This partnership allows us to scale adoption by aligning with a respected industry leader that understands the challenges and priorities of today’s enterprise security landscape.”

The release cites Gartner, which says 60 percent of large enterprises are expected to implement passwordless methods in at least 50 percent of use cases by 2026. Biometric technology is one part of the solution, and Oloid’s’ platform provides touchless face and palm scans, plus QR, badge and mobile-based authentication for both physical and digital access.

Use cases include workforce entry and time tracking, workstation and application login, all without requiring major changes to existing infrastructure.

“Our clients are prioritizing access experiences that are both seamless and secure,” says Larry Reed, vice president of OEM partnerships at Armatura. “ We’ve seen growing adoption for the use of our touchless palm verification in numerous applications. By making Oloid’s advanced authentication platform available to them, we’re helping organizations reduce credential-related risk, support compliance initiatives, and advance their zero trust strategies.”

DEA certification will bolster expansion in healthcare sector

The DEA EPCS certification also brings significant benefits for Oloid, and positions it for growth in regulated healthcare environments.

“DEA certification is a prerequisite for biometric authentication in EPCS environments,” says a release. “With this designation, Oloid empowers hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems to implement secure, passwordless authentication for prescribing physicians, ensuring both regulatory compliance and streamlined access.

The certification enables immediate integration into electronic health record (EHR) platforms and prescribing workflows, which Oloid says is a “long-standing request from its healthcare partners.”

“This milestone paves the way for broader adoption of facial authentication in clinical environments,” says Shankar Agrawal, general manager of Oloid. “Healthcare organizations can now deploy our solution with full confidence in its compliance, reliability, and ease of use.”

In addition to DEA certification, Oloid’s facial recognition technology is now aligned with NIST SP 800-76-2 biometric standards, putting it in position to qualify for federal identity programs under the federal identity, credential, and access management (FICAM) architecture.

