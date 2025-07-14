Rwanda boosts connectivity as digital transformation project reaches 55 percent

Rwandan authorities have disclosed that over a thousand schools now enjoy connectivity as the country’s digital acceleration project has gone past the halfway mark of its implementation.

In a recent parliamentary briefing, the CEO of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), Innocent Bagamba Muhizi, explained the level of progress so far on the $200 million, New Times reports. Digital connectivity has been identified by experts as a major aspect that can drive African countries’ digital transformation efforts.

Despite delays observed in the advancement of the project as indicated in a report of the country’s Auditor General, Muhizi said much ground has been covered with computers already provided for at 180 schools in parts of the country to support digital learning.

Other achievements, Muhizi told lawmakers, include a revamp of the Building Permit Management Information System, and the operationalization of a digital health platform dubbed E-Ubuzima. Already, the system, is working in Kigali and two other provinces with plans to extend it to the entire nation.

He mentioned that as of June, the project had been implemented at 55 percent.

The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project (RDAP) was launched in 2022 and is expected to run till 2026. It is funded by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Among other things, the project’s four major components aim to expand access to broadband internet, digital public services through a digital government system, enhance digital inclusion especially in the domains of health, education, and agriculture, as well as the boosting of the digital innovation ecosystem.

A major aspect of the RDAP project is the putting in place of a national digital ID system, for which a legislative framework was already introduced in 2023. The digital ID system will allow for a single login for access to public services as well as easy identity verification while conducting digital transactions.

By 2026, the government hopes it can complete the project implementation by putting in place all the other components of the project to significantly step up access to digital services and inclusion, provide digital devices for citizens in low-income families, pursue a national digital literary programme to equip citizens with the right skills to better fit into the digital economy, strengthen verification and authentication services, and boost the national cybersecurity and data protection apparatus.

In line with its objectives of advancing the digital transformation project, the Rwandan government has budgeted approximately $8.5 million for digital ID enrollment in the 2025-2026 financial year.

