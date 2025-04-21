Rwanda seeks supplier for automated multimodal biometric authentication system

The Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) has announced that it is receiving bids for the implementation of an Automated Multi-modal and Modular Biometric Authentication System (AMBAS) under the Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project (RDAP).

According to the request for bids which was issued last month by RISA Chief Finance Officer Jane Bateta, companies interested in the contract can send their bids via the country’s digital procurement system.

The deadline for the submission of bids is May 7.

The design, supply and installation of the system is expected to take place within a period of two years, which includes nine months for the development of the system and then 15 months of post implementation support.

RISA insists that any company submitting bids must have successfully implemented at least two similar biometric projects in the past 5 years, each worth at least 1,850,000,000 Rwandan Francs (US$1.3 million).

They are also required to have experience in systems capable of biometric template generation and matching for modalities such as fingerprint, iris, and face, and must have integration capability with digital ID platforms using open standards like OSIA or MOSIP.

Qualified personnel expected to be part of the eventual contract winner’s team must include a project director, project manager, biometrics specialist and integration engineers

RISA says the AMBAS contract is part of the RDAP which includes the putting in place of a digital ID system for Rwanda. The body explains that the project is significant as it is considered an enabler of the country’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) which aimed to ensure 100 percent digital government services by the end of last year.

Specifically, the AMBAS project aims to achieve three key objectives, namely to provide support and streamline the future launch of Rwanda’s Single Digital ID (SDID) system, enable real-time, high-assurance biometric authentication using multi-modal and modular architecture, and ensure secure, remote, and digital identity verification to support the delivery of public and private services through digital means.

The automated authentication system, which is projected to serve between 15-20 million persons, is also expected to enhance the integrity and reduce the risk involved in digital transactions, and to enormously drive the country’s digital economy growth.

Last year, RISA Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Muhizi said they were looking for a contractor to develop a single digital ID core and support modules.

The RDAP project is funded by both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with the funding support totalling $200 million.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric authentication | biometrics | digital ID | Rwanda | Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) | tender