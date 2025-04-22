Robust connectivity needed to drive digital economy: GITEX Africa 2025

Africa’s digital transformation is progressively maturing and one of the ways of giving this journey a massive boost is by building digital public infrastructure anchored on robust digital connectivity systems in order to further buoy up the continent’s digital economy and build digital bridges.

This was the crux of different panel discussions and presentations that headlined GITEX Africa 2025, a continental technology and startup event which took place recently in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, drawing an estimated 45,000 visitors from over 130 countries.

Connectivity is urgent, it cannot wait

During one such panel, discussants emphasised the major role connectivity can play in driving Africa’s digital economy, and the different models and strategies governments can use to take connectivity to even the remotest parts of the country.

“Connectivity cannot wait because 70 percent of indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depend on connectivity. We have 169 indicators of the 17 SDGs and 119 of them will be accelerated by connectivity. So, delaying connectivity means you are delaying the whole achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Emmanuel Manasseh, the Africa regional director of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), said during the panel discussion.

Dr Mactar Seck, Chief of Innovation and Technology at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), spoke of strategies which have been put in place at the continental level to increase connectivity, saying that “without putting in place the right infrastructure, we cannot do it.”

He recognized Africa’s challenges in achieving widespread digital connectivity, but noted that there is need for strong political will, infrastructure development, and strategic implementation at both regional and continental levels.

He said it is time for African countries to begin to put in place connectivity infrastructure beyond national boundaries, by strengthening collaborating on such critical projects first at regional level.

The ECA official acknowledged that while African politicians are increasingly becoming aware of the place of connectivity infrastructure – which remains crucial for various sectors like health, education, job creation, and security -, implementation efforts are largely lagging.

“We have been having this discussion for almost 10 years now. We know exactly what we have to do in terms of politics, infrastructure, and private sector collaboration in terms of digital skills. But we are doing nothing. Now, we have to do something,” he said.

Other infrastructure problems slowing connectivity efforts

Roque Lozano, a senior vice president for Network Infrastructure at telecoms giant Nokia for the Middle East and Africa region, said digital connectivity problems in Africa are linked to several problems including a lack of other important social infrastructure such as electricity.

“We can only talk about connectivity if there is electricity, stable electricity. Without it, we can barely discuss about connectivity. Since connectivity is the backbone of the digital economy, I think we need to make it equitable,” Lozano said.

“There are different bold moves that we can take. Having the right policies in place is very important, not only as individual countries, but it’s important if we can harmonize these efforts with our neighbours and regional regulatory bodies as well,” he recommended. He equally highlighted the need for strong partnerships and continuous investment in infrastructure.

Africa currently has major electricity problems with the World Bank estimating that around 600 million people on the continent do not have access to reliable electricity, representing about 80 percent of the global electricity access gap.

More data centers are a necessity

In addition to connectivity infrastructure, the experts also agreed on the need for significant investments in data centers. Manasseh said an acute lack of data centers in Africa has led to a situation where about 98 percent of all data produced on the continent is stored outside of it.

“We need to charge governments and the private sector to invest in data centres, otherwise, we are going to lose our digital sovereignty” he said, noting that the growing nature of Africa’s youthful population which is expected to represent 42 percent of the world’s youth by 2050, is as a major asset for the continent’s digital economy.

“It would be not possible without data centres. This is something I think we can look at, and be careful to make sure African countries can play a key role in the shaping of their digital future,” Manasseh said, referencing the Global Digital Compact adopted last September which focusses on five key objectives, one of which is connectivity.

Abderrahmane Munir, CEO of Maroc Data Center, explained that connectivity is not something that comes in one piece, but in multiple pieces, which means that countries must have a proper strategy on how to deploy connectivity in a fast and cost-effective manner.

“Countries’ leaderships need to take the matter into their hands and decide how they want to roll out digital connectivity, either through multiple infrastructure companies or through regulatory framework reforms,” Munir said.

He went on that it is not just enough to have connectivity, but countries must make sure the connectivity is accessible for everybody, without which the development of the digital economy is going to slow down.

“There is no one-size-fits-all. There are multiple models that have worked in certain countries under certain configurations. So, what I’m saying is countries need to have a strategy on how to do it in a way that is driven by good politics,” he advised.

Affordability, taxation policies for MNOs

The speakers also emphasized the need for connectivity affordability and the putting in place of strategic taxation policies that are favourable for the implementation of connectivity projects by telecoms operators.

“It’s true we need connectivity because it cannot wait, but there’s a need not to tax telecoms companies to the extent that it becomes a burden to invest in covering countries, extending networks and building sustainable and reliable infrastructures,” Manasseh suggested.

“Taxation should take into consideration the fact that connectivity enables various services. All the digital technologies that we’re talking about and all the digital services that could generate a lot of wealth, depend on connectivity. I think governments need to rethink about heavily taxing telcos that are driving connectivity.”

“The most important thing is streamlining all the efforts to make sure that connectivity is an enabler of various services. So, governments should promote, incentivize, and also find the best way of ensuring the sustainability of those who are investing in connectivity services” he adds.

Oscar Ondo, CEO of GITGE, a telecoms infrastructure company in Equatorial Guinea, also underlined the importance of public-private partnerships in building the bridges of connectivity. He cited the example of his country which he says has “invested heavily in infrastructure.”

A report by Smile ID last year warned that Africa’s growing digital economy is facing major threats from identity-related fraud, but that biometrics offer some hope.

