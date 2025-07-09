STMicroelectronics unveils system-on-chip for contactless cards

STMicroelectronics has launched STPay-Topaz-2, its system-on-chip for contactless payment cards.

Building on the more than three billion STPay ready-to-use solutions already deployed in the payment market, the STPay-Topaz-2 supports a broader range of payment brands and simplifies inventory management by allowing card manufacturers to preload the maximum number of applets on a single part number.

The STPay-Topaz product family also includes the STPay-Topaz-Bio, which was used by Fingerprint Cards and IN Groupe subsidiary SPS to build a secure component solution for biometric payment cards last year.

“Contactless payment has been a huge hit with consumers and the technology must now move forward as card suppliers strive to meet growing customer demand and more diverse market requirements,” said Bruno Batut, Banking and ID Business Unit Marketing Director, Connected Security Division, STMicroelectronics.

The chip’s auto-tuning feature guarantees consistent performance across all terminals, according to STMicroelectronics, delivering a seamless “tap-anywhere” user experience. Enhanced cryptographic engines — including RSA, 3DES, AES and ECC — prepare STPay-Topaz-2 for upcoming industry standards, notably the EMVCo C-8 kernel.

“STPay-Topaz-2 can consolidate the largest set of payment apps on one orderable part number to simplify inventory management for card manufacturers, paving the way for further expansion in contactless payment popularity,” said Batut.

“We’ve also added auto-tuning to ensure the best tap-anywhere user experience and upgraded security ready for future standards including the forthcoming EMVCo C-8 kernel.”

Under the hood is ST’s secure ST31R480 microcontroller, manufactured in ST’s facilities in France and certified to EMVCo and Common Criteria EAL6+ standards. The platform also adheres to GlobalPlatform and Java Card specifications, opening doors to loyalty programs and custom services beyond payments.

STMicroelectronics says STPay-Topaz-2 offers card makers greater antenna design flexibility, robust security for future digital-payment ecosystems, and streamlined logistics to meet rising market demand. Samples are available immediately with production already underway.

Article Topics

credit cards | EMVCo | financial services | STMicroelectronics | STPay-Topaz-2