FPC, SPS technology partnership to ease biometric payment card manufacturing

Building on their strategic partnership from November 2023, Fingerprint Cards and IN Groupe are expanding their collaboration through the latter’s subsidiary SPS. The companies are preparing to introduce a secure component solution that will facilitate the expansion of global biometric payment card manufacturing.

SPS’s co-developed biometric payment cards will incorporate Fingerprint Cards’ second-generation T-Shape sensor module and software platform. The module and platform is built on the STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution, providing low power consumption and highly accurate biometric authentication, the company asserts. The cards are now ready for a mass global rollout, the partners say.

“As a company with innovation at its core, we are very pleased to have expanded our product offering with Fingerprint Cards’ next-generation biometric technology,” says Jean-Baptiste Leos, product director for SPS Banking Products at IN Groupe.

Leos also emphasizes the significance of technical support in the production of biometric payment cards, particularly in milling, embedding, and certification. He further stresses the critical role of these factors in ensuring successful product deployment in the upcoming quarters.

“The launch of these cards into the market reinforces Fingerprint Cards’ position as the world leader in biometrics and commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve our daily lives,” says Adam Philpott, chief executive officer of Fingerprint Cards.

Fingerprint Cards revealed last year it had reached one million sensors shipped for biometric payment cards, underscoring the reliability and real-world effectiveness of their technology.

