Digital identity and data management acquisitions continue with BeyondID, OnID deals

Businesses and governments are coming to terms with the key role of digital identity in cybersecurity, and their technology providers are buying each other up to improve their competitive position with combined product offerings. The massive Palo Alto Networks-CyberArk deal is part of a trend that also applies to startups.

BeyondID and KeyData plan to enhance IAM with zero trust verification and add Okta expertise to the latter’s digital identity platform support. On the customer-facing side, OnID and DataTrails are combining biometric identity verification with an audit layer.

BeyondID becomes KeyData subsidiary

End-to-end digital identity and access management (IAM) KeyData Cyber has acquired BeyondID to add its identity-first zero trust solutions and expertise with leading enterprise platform Okta.

The combined company brings together more than 200 identity security experts and a broad portfolio of IAM, CIAM, PAM and IGA technologies for mid-sized and enterprise organizations in the public and private sector. With the acquisition, KeyData Cyber now supports digital identity platforms from BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity, SailPoint and Saviynt – every major player, according to the announcement.

BeyondID will continue to operate as a managed identity solutions provider (MISP) subsidiary of Toronto, Canada-based KeyData Cyber.

“Together, we are building a powerhouse in identity security,” says Dustin Hoff, CEO of KeyData Cyber. “By joining forces with BeyondID, we are gaining expanded geographic reach, wider technology expertise, and Identity Command Center, an AI-powered technology platform to streamline service delivery and provide our clients with the best experience in the industry.”

“By joining forces with KeyData Cyber, we are combining deep identity expertise with AI-driven innovation to deliver a more complete, end-to-end security experience,” adds Arun Shrestha, CEO of BeyondID. “Together, we’ll help organizations navigate complexity with confidence, transforming identity from a technical necessity into a strategic advantage.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

OnID adds DataTrails

Miami, Florida-based biometric and identity document verification provider OnID has acquired audit trail and data provenance company DataTrails to combine trusted digital identity verification with tamper-proof compliance records for businesses in highly regulated sectors.

As a combined entity, the companies plan to offer seamless biometric authentication and immutable data logging to address the needs of businesses in banking, healthcare, online gambling, and national infrastructure.

The announcement suggests OnID is targeting growth in SaaS identity verification, in particular for emerging gaming, fintech and government verticals in Latin America and Africa.

“By combining OnID’s sovereign-grade biometric engine with DataTrails’ bulletproof audit layer, we’re solving the two greatest challenges in regulated markets: trust and traceability,” says John Puente, CEO of OnID. “This is more than a tech integration — it’s the infrastructure for the next wave of secure, compliant digital systems.”

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

DataTrails is part of the AI and Multimedia Authenticity Standards Collaboration stood up just weeks ago by the UN to tackle deepfakes.

OnID is providing biometrics to Brazil’s government IT supplier Serpro through a partnership with biometrics implementer React to offer biometric identity verification to businesses for fraud prevention.

