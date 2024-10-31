Brazil partners with biometric identity verification provider in strategic step for Serpro

Brazil is seeking to enhance fraud prevention for businesses operating in Latin America.

South America’s biggest economy is entering into a strategic partnership, as Brazil’s federal government technology company Serpro teams up with REACT-OnID.

A biometric identity verification company, REACT-OnID will provide Brazilian institutions with the ability to verify identities and documents more securely by integrating biometric verification against Serpro’s government databases.

“Countries like Brazil, with its large and fast-growing economy, face high vulnerability to identify fraud,” said Alan Archila, CEO of REACT-OnID.

“Our partnership with Serpro provides a powerful solution to help Brazilian businesses defend against fraudsters using fake IDs,” he continued.

REACT-OnID and Serpro integration will mean Multi-Modal ID Verification and Advanced ISO 30107-3 compliant technology, which includes touchless fingerprint and facial biometric recognition, as well as enhanced fraud detection using both liveness and passive detection capabilities to guard against identity theft and fraud.

John W. Puente, president of OnID Inc., commented: “By linking with Serpro, we enable Brazilian businesses to verify customer identities directly against official government records, whether the ID originates from Brazil or internationally.”

Serpro is Brazil’s largest public sector IT provider and underpins government agencies such as the Federal Police, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the National Traffic Department, and the Federal Revenue of Brazil.

Serpro provided a facial recognition system to verify delegates at a G20 meeting held in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year.

