DPI innovation challenge to advance VCs across LATAM, Caribbean

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), in partnership with Red GEALC, has opened registration for the “Credentials in Action: Public Innovation Challenge,” a regional call for innovators to reimagine how data can empower individuals in the digital age.

The initiative invites technologists and changemakers focused on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to challenge traditional, institution-centric data models that often exclude millions from essential services, according to the Centre.

Instead, CDPI is promoting the use of verifiable credentials — secure, user-controlled digital proofs of identity, qualification, or achievement — as a means to unlock trust, access and inclusion across borders and sectors.

Participants are encouraged to build open-source, user-centric solutions that address cross-border credential portability, climate-related data for green finance and ESG validation, and global recognition of education and skills.

The challenge also welcomes original ideas that push the boundaries of digital public infrastructure.

Selected innovators will benefit from expert feedback provided by leading digital entities across the LAC region and will be invited to attend GEALC 2025 in Guatemala as an all-expenses paid trip.

Registration is open until September 1. Interested applicants can sign up here.

The CDPI and Red GEALC previously signed a Letter of Intent to advance the development and implementation of DPI in Latin American and the Caribbean, with the two organizations entering a three-year partnership.

