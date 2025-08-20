Infrastructure sharing deal to boost digital connectivity in three African countries

Two major telecommunications companies operating in Africa, Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group, have agreed to share common infrastructure in a collaboration that is expected to boost digital connectivity in some of their markets on the continent, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Tanzania.

In a recent announcement, the telcos say the infrastructure-sharing agreement is pending regulatory approval, and once obtained, will go a long way in driving digital inclusion in these African markets.

Airtel operates in 14 African countries and serves an estimated 635 million people, while Vodacom Group has operations in seven African nations, with a recent acquisition of Vodacom Egypt expanding its continental footprints.

Going by the deal, the telecoms firms have agreed to share fibre networks and tower infrastructure in order to streamline the delivery of digital services, increase internet speed and make access to digital services more seamless.

Apart from facilitating the delivery of services, the deal will also help reduce operational costs related to infrastructure, which means more people in underserved communities can be reached with each other’s telecoms services.

Speaking in the wake of the deal, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Group, Shameel Joosub said part of their strategy is to provide connectivity that can empower people and enable them have access to important services in a more convenient manner.

“Our partnership with Airtel Africa is a proactive step forward in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and connected digital future for the continent. Through infrastructure sharing, we can provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age,” Joosub said, as quoted in the announcement.

“As we fulfil our ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions becomes increasingly significant. This partnership provides us with the opportunity to narrow the digital divide, empowering more individuals and communities through digitalization across the continent. It is aligned with our purpose to connect for a better future,” the CEO added.

In his own remarks, the CEO of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the partnership fits into their objectives of making available reliable connectivity to their customers everywhere they find themselves.

He said with the collaboration, “we will open greater access to digital and financial opportunities which will transform the lives of our customers while complying with all regulatory requirements.”

To him, the collaboration has become more or less a business imperative which can lead to the delivery of a more resilient network and the possibility to support more data-enabled services.

“This partnership allows for further opportunities for both operators to enhance network performance, extend coverage, and increase mobile, fixed, and financial services leveraging a broader footprint on the continent,” Taldar said, reiterating the importance of deploying 4G and 5G networks connectivity to make available high speed and reliable internet connection.

Experts hold that digital connectivity is a major factor in driving Africa’s digital economy, since digital services cannot be delivered when people are not connected.

They say expanding connectivity is now a matter of urgency for the continent, and some countries are already working to achieve results in this regard.

A country like Malawi has significantly boosted its digital connectivity in the past eight years thanks to the Malawi Digital Foundations Project, while thousands of schools in Rwanda now enjoy connectivity thanks to an ongoing digital acceleration project.

In June, network operator Wingu Africa said it would invest $60 million to expand connectivity infrastructure in three East African countries – Djibouti, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

