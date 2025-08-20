FB pixel

NZ fills in digital credential portal details in response to vendor questions

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
NZ fills in digital credential portal details in response to vendor questions
 

Details about the digital credential issuance platform New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs is currently running an RFP for have emerged from the questions and answers posted to the procurement page.

The chosen vendor or consortium needs not just to be able to supply the PKI solution, but also manage it. The DIA expects the full platform to be run as a managed service, which should be reflected in the hosting and environment fees submitted in response to the RFP.

The department expects two to four DIA administrative staff to use the platform, along with two or three per issuer, assuming tenant admins are supported. The portal is not expected to handle double-digit concurrent users at any time.

DIA responds to several questions on certificate authentication by emphasizing that the goal is to prevent “impersonation and replay attacks.”

“That might be that the responder uses OAuth2.0 with short-lived tokens which is then hardened via sender-constraints such as mTLS,” DIA Procurement explains. “However, mTLS may not be possible for some agencies, in which case DPoP (demonstrable proof of possession per RFC9449), would be acceptable in those situations. It will come down to what the responder’s auth API for the scenario is though. We would want short-lived access tokens with replay protection, key rotation, scopes and audience restrictions over TLS. In regards to Public APIs, TLS is expected to be used following the OID4VCI Standard.”

DIA believes there is a “possibility of one or two issuers on or near day one” of the portal’s launch, and while it notes that the number of agencies that will eventually issue credentials through the platform is unknown, there will be time to scale ahead of time as each agency is onboarded.

The successful bidder will be expected to work with the project team to complete security accreditation for the platform under the country’s new Digital Identity Trust Framework.

DIA also addresses how issuers will know if a user deletes a credential from their digital wallet and how public keys will be verified through a VICAL in the responses.

The question and answer portal closes August 21 at 5pm New Zealand time, and the RFP closes August 27.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Real-time facial recognition meets real-world debate, but where’s the data?

A plan by London’s Metropolitan Police to use live facial recognition at Notting Hill Carnival has prompted fresh debate, but…

 

SEC crypto task force searches for answers on anonymity and regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) newly created Crypto Task Force is hosting a series of roundtables in cities…

 

Opposition to California age verification law makes allies of Big Tech, non-profits

California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code continues to face pushback from both Big Tech and digital rights groups. A release from the…

 

Brazil pushes ahead on legislation for ‘reliable age and identity verification’

Lawmakers in Brazil have introduced a new bill to establish protections for children in digital environments, which includes provisions outlining…

 

Pre-qualification bid documents for Sri Lanka digital ID tender due this week

The selected bidders of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selecting a vendor to implement the Sri Lanka Unique Digital…

 

Age assurance with ZKPs equipped to meet regulatory test: Concordium

Layer-1 blockchain and identity firm Concordium has entered the age assurance arena with the  launch of the standalone Concordium ID…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events