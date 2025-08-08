Register now for Aug 20 webinar on age verification in India under DPDPA

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) is now in force, bringing compliance requirements for age assurance rules. Technology providers and digital platforms face the challenge of a massive and complex market. In an upcoming webinar, Biometric Update will look at how to navigate age verification and age estimation that complies with India’s regulatory framework.

The discussion will feature Biometric Update editor-in-chief Chris Burt and analyst Joel McConvey, with Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) and Shreya Suri, a partner at CMS IndusLaw specializing in online regulation. Topics to be covered include key age-related provisions in the DPDPA, gaps and criticisms in current policy, global best practices, and the role of biometrics and digital ID in enabling privacy-preserving age assurance, including the key issue of parental consent.

Understanding regulatory compliance measures is key to avoiding stiff penalties: the DPDPA gives the Data Protection Board of India the power to impose severe financial penalties for non-compliance, up to ₹250 crore (about $30 million dollars) for major data breaches. For critical insights into the data protection law, register here to join us on August 20 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Article Topics

age verification | AVPA | biometric age estimation | Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act | India | India age verification