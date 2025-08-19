Tanzania digital ID address system facilitates access to student loans, other services

Hundreds of students in Zanzibar have been able to apply for student loans using a digital ID address system recently launched in the territory. Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania, but has its own president and government under an arrangement with the administration in Dar es Salaam.

Since the digital ID address system went operational in June by the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB), over 489,409 students have applied for loans using digital means, The Citizen reports.

The ID address system, authorities say, is part of the National Address Programme (NaP) launched in Zanzibar, with the objective of assigning a digital address to all citizens living in the region and elsewhere. In May, the Tanzanian government also made the national ID a requirement for obtaining student loans.

The rollout of the new digital ID address system follows a pilot which the government says was highly successful.

Speaking early this month during its formal launch, Tanzania’s Communication and Information Minister, Jerry Silaa, explained the importance of the system, saying it will greatly contribute to the growth of the digital economy of the United Republic.

The minister said efforts are being made to popularize the system and drive its adoption to enable users access a wide range of public services on a daily basis.

He urged stakeholders to support the government, asking them to “act as ambassadors for the system,” while assuring that measures are being taken to build the capacity of staff as well as to make available tablets for biometric enrollment both in mainland Tanzania and the other Island regions.

Coordinators and officials are working to assign addresses to citizens at the level of regions, councils, wards, streets and villages.

Zanzibar’s second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, who attended the event, also underscored its importance in terms of enhancing security and supporting the growth of important sectors like tourism.

“I encourage people to use the app on their smartphones and other platforms, as it will improve efficiency in their daily operations,” Abdulla was quoted as advising.

Construction, Communication and Transport Minister, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, announced that over 450,000 digital ID addresses have already been assigned to people and plots in Zanzibar. He also mentioned the importance of linking the new system with other services such as postal and emergency information systems, and financial and transport services, to cite a few.

Mobile app to facilitate transport sector operations

Early in the year, the Tanzanian government also unveiled a digital address app for the transport sector.

The National Physical Addressing System (NaPA) platform is meant to assist drivers in easily finding passengers, according to The Citizen.

Users can key in information about their home or business addresses in the app, making it easy for them to be located each time they request a ride.

Officials say the app will greatly ensure the safety and security of both drivers and passengers.

These developments are part of Tanzania’s ongoing digital transformation journey where the country is building important digital public infrastructure to facilitate access to digital services.

As part of this drive, the government is encouraging innovators to come up with homegrown solutions by building what Silaa describes as “inclusive and citizen-centred digital services.”

The national digital ID system, dubbed Jamii Number, is one of the foundations of Tanzania’s digital transformation.

