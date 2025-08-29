US airports embrace biometric, digital IDV technology to improve travel efficiency

The aviation industry is becoming a victim of its own success: As travel numbers rise, airports are coming under severe pressure to process an increasing number of people.

The solution is more investments in technology, says air transportation tech firm SITA, and airports are increasingly heeding that advice. More than half of the world’s top-10 airports have already started digital journeys to improve efficiencies, compensate for resource shortages and gain an advantage over competitors – including with biometric technologies.

Airlines, airports, and governments are piloting digital identity programs (using different forms of digital ID) and biometric journeys built around the principles of consent and minimal data use.

Here is what’s new at U.S. airports when it comes to technological advances.

Hawaii’s largest airport is introducing Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) project that uses biometric technology from iProov to take auto-capture photos of arriving U.S. citizens, expediting their screening. The technology has reduced wait times for U.S. citizens by an average of 25 percent and processing time by 74 percent.

The Hawaiian Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) is joining 14 other airports offering EPP. The airport has also signed an agreement to allow Japanese tourists to use easy entry options like Mobile Passport Control and Global Entry.

Alaska Airlines is introducing an option for passengers to verify their identity at its automated bag drop units in Seattle and Portland.

Travelers can use their boarding pass QR code to print out their bag tags at the firm’s self-service Bag Tag Station or Kiosk. After that, passengers can proceed to the Automated Bag Drop Unit, which scans the bag tag as well as the traveler’s photo ID and face. Photos taken for ID verification are deleted after the biometric matching process is completed.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is also investing in new technology. The airport is preparing 110 new concession contracts aimed at easing frustrating passenger experiences. Some of these will be used to increase comfort with dedicated sleeping zones and technology-driven retail, while others will introduce speedier biometric scanning.

Chicago is also planning to build a satellite concourse during the construction of a global terminal that would replace what is now Terminal 2, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched a biometric gates pilot with an identity verification system developed through a public-private partnership with Clear. The testing will be conducted at three U.S. airports.

