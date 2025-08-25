Cross border seamless travel Is closer than you think

Louise Cairney, IATA Head of Customer Experience and Facilitation

Picture this: no passport to dig out, no boarding pass to scan. You walk into the airport, look into a camera, and head straight to your gate. Your identity is confirmed, your documents are verified, and your journey begins without touching your wallet.

This isn’t a futuristic fantasy. It’s the vision shaping the next generation of air travel. And while parts of it are already in motion, one big hurdle remains: data.

The digital passport is ready just not fully ready for takeoff

At the heart of this transformation is the Digital Travel Credential (DTC), developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The DTC is a digital replica of your passport, securely stored and ready to be shared at the tap of a screen.

But here’s the catch: the current version of the DTC packages all your passport information – name, number, nationality, date of birth – into one file. That works well for border agencies, who need the full picture. But airlines? They typically only require a few basic details to complete check-in and security screening.

Sharing the entire passport file just to access your name and date of birth isn’t just inefficient and it’s a legal problem in many jurisdictions. Under data protection laws like the EU’s GDPR, collecting more personal information than necessary is a breach.

So, while the technology exists to streamline your journey, the way it’s set up is slowing progress down.

The solution: Give only what’s needed

The fix lies in a principle known as data minimization: sharing only what’s essential, no more.

That means breaking your digital passport into encrypted “data envelopes.” Each envelope contains a single piece of information such as just your name, date of birth etc. When an airline needs to verify your age, they request that envelope and nothing else. The rest of your data stays sealed unless you explicitly consent to share it.

This gives travelers control. Participation is voluntary and transparent. Refuse consent, and you fall back to the manual process we use today. Say yes, and your airport journey becomes seamless.

There are two possible paths forward:

ICAO could update the DTC standard to allow selective data release.

Or, offer technical guidance to help implement data minimization within the existing framework.

Either route would unlock huge efficiencies without compromising on privacy. By ICAO adapting the DTC or providing guidance so it can be implemented it in a way that allows secure, selective data sharing fully seamless travel will be closer to reality.

The industry isn’t sitting still

While global standards take time to update, the aviation industry is already moving forward. Airlines, airports, and governments are piloting digital identity programs (using different forms of digital ID) and biometric journeys built around the principles of consent and minimal data use.

IATA’s One ID framework is central to this momentum. One ID defines how a digital identity like the DTC can be used in practice: verifying passengers, securing consent, and enabling a paperless journey from curb to gate.

Progress is accelerating:

IATA has conducted successful trials proving that digital-first travel experiences are feasible today.

Technology providers are developing digital wallets that integrate seamlessly with One ID.

A transatlantic pilot is in the works, with countries exploring temporary agreements to enable cross-border trials of digital passports.

Governments are taking notice, too. The European Commission, for instance, proposed new rules in late 2024 to support digital identity for cross-border travel across the EU. Meanwhile, the OECD is mapping national digital ID frameworks to help guide global policy and interoperability efforts.

From vision to reality

Digital travel isn’t just an ambition it’s already happening.

Take India’s Digi Yatra program. It’s live in over 20 airports and lets domestic passengers fly using only facial recognition linked to a verified digital ID. The entire journey, from terminal entry to boarding, is contactless and consent-based.

Globally, biometric systems are operational in more than 70 airports, streamlining passenger flows and enhancing security. And to help airlines navigate this new landscape, IATA has created a Contactless Travel Directory, which maps out where these services are available.

According to IATA’s 2024 Global Passenger Survey:

Nearly half of passengers have already used biometric ID at the airport.

Of those, 84% were satisfied with the experience.

And 73% say they’d prefer biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes in future.

The demand is clear. The infrastructure is emerging. And the industry is building toward scale.

Boarding soon

So while your face and phone aren’t quite enough to get you through the airport yet, the trajectory is set. The technical runway is ready. All that’s needed now is regulatory clearance – the DTC to support data minimization. The era of digital-by-default travel is approaching final call. And this time, you might not need your passport to board.

About the author

Louise Cairney is the Head Customer Experience and Facilitation for the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In this role, Cairney has responsibility for the IATA Passenger Facilitation Program which focuses primarily on the crucial areas of security, border protection, immigration and customs with the aim to provide an end-to-end customer experience that is secure, seamless and efficient.

Prior to joining IATA in 2019, Cairney was in leadership positions in the New Zealand Public Service for 20 years and as such was the New Zealand representative on the International Civil Aviation Organization New Technology Working Group and lead the development of the technical specifications and international policy for the ICAO Digital Travel Credential.

