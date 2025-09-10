GetReal Security broadens its real-time deepfake umbrella to Teams and Webex

Cybersecurity firm GetReal Security has expanded its real-time deepfake protection to cover Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, with support for Zoom expected soon.

It comes amid the rise in genAI–powered impersonation attacks targeting remote workforces, hiring processes and enterprise communications.

The company claims GetReal Protect enables security teams to identify and respond to deceptive identities within seconds of their appearance in a virtual meeting. “The future of identity protection demands continuous authentication of participant biometrics such as face and voice throughout remote interactions,” says GetReal Security CEO Matt Moynahan.

“That journey begins with continuous, real-time protection against AI-powered replication of trusted identities in videoconferencing audio and video streams.”

The company positions the capability as a needed evolution in identity and access management (IAM), as adversarial GenAI increasingly undermines trust in video likeness and voice authentication. In April, Doppel and GetReal Security announced a partnership to address the deepfake threat, specifically to executives. Doppel’s business is providing algorithmic defense against social engineering, while GetReal Security concentrates on deepfakes.

With Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom accounting for 96 percent of the videoconferencing market, GetReal’s expanded coverage aims to secure the platforms most relied upon by remote teams. The company’s technology integrates with existing SIEM and SOAR workflows, allowing for automated responses such as user ejection or session monitoring, and secure evidence capture for post-incident investigation.

According to IBM, 16 percent of data breaches between March 2024 and February 2025 involved AI, with over a third attributed to deepfake impersonation. Attackers are increasingly using real-time synthetic audio and video to exploit finance teams, account recovery protocols, and recruitment processes.

In response, GetReal Security is offering complimentary access to its imposter detection solution for hiring use cases through 31 December 2025. The offer targets a growing wave of candidate fraud, with Gartner predicting that one in four candidate profiles will be fake by 2028.

At the core of GetReal Protect is its Identity Threat Graph, which maps suspicious participants, links them to affected parties, and visualizes the “blast radius” of a deepfake incident. The platform also detects forensic artifacts of AI manipulation and applies curated threat intelligence, including known fraudulent remote worker identities and default AI-generated faces.

Deepfakes is a growing scourge as we near the 2030s and while deepfaked video tends to grab the most attention, it’s apparently fake audio that’s the bigger problem.

Between 2023 and 2024, Pindrop observed a 760 percent increase in audio deepfakes. In the inaugural episode of The Biometric Update Podcast, Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop explained the threat. Pindrop is one of the few competing providers of deepfake detection for video conferences.

