Luciditi’s age verification SDK enables compliance for in-person UK alcohol sales

The UK is modernizing its Mandatory Licensing Conditions (MLC) with British pubs, shops and clubs able to accept mobile digital ID as proof of age by the end of 2025. DIATF-certified digital identity firm Luciditi has unveiled a new solution aimed at transforming how age verification is handled in these physical retail environments. The company’s “AgeProof SDK” offers third-party apps a plug-and-play component to build into their own apps for in-person digital age assurance.

The company is positioning it as a hand-hold for alcohol vendors navigating the upcoming regulatory shift. “For those who this appeals to, there’s no need to become digital identity experts or rebuild tech to offer mobile proof of age,” says Philip Young, co-founder and CTO of Luciditi.

“By adding the AgeProof SDK they can immediately enhance their apps’ utility and see the benefit at the checkout as soon as the guidance allows.”

The SDK will be listed as a “Component Service” on the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) register, with Luciditi handling compliance requirements. This means businesses can adopt the technology without taking on additional regulatory burdens.

Luciditi’s AgeProof SDK is aimed at helping retailers, hospitality venues, and bars integrate digital age checks into their existing customer apps without needing to overhaul their technology.

The changes come in response to the UK’s Data (Use and Access) Act, which unlocks the use of digital ID for age verification. Once the MLC update takes effect, digital proof of age will be officially recognized for alcohol purchases, potentially reducing friction at checkout and minimizing the risk of underage sales. A policy document published for the House of Commons Library in July outlines why in-person proof of age can be provided with age verification through digital ID, but not facial age estimation.

