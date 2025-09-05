FB pixel

OneID becomes first certified Holder Service Provider under DIATF

Firm pursues expansion with new CEO, plans for digital identity wallet
| Joel R. McConvey
UK identity service OneID has announced its certification under the newly authorised Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) 0.4 Gamma version.

Per news release, the Gamma framework empowers UKAS-accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) to certify digital verification services under strengthened standards that came into effect on July 1, 2025.

OneID’s certification recognizes it as an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) and Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) – and also as “the very first certified Holder Service Provider (HSP).”

HSPs “allow users to store and manage their identity and attribute information for future reuse.” A digital wallet is a type of holder service. As such, the certification paves the way for OneID’s identity wallet.

Adrian Field, Director of Market Development at OneID, calls it “a significant step not only for OneID, but for the UK’s digital economy.”

“By becoming one of the first certified providers under DIATF v0.4, we’re helping to set the bar for what secure, user-friendly, and privacy-preserving digital identity should look like.”

A post on the company’s LinkedIn page says that for customers, it means “seamless verification across borders,” more control over data, and easier onboarding.

The firm has been in early with DIATTF from the get-go, as the first OSP certified under the Alpha version of the framework in 2022. It was recertified as an IDSP and OSP in June 2024.

The addition of the HSP certification comes as the company embarks on a new chapter: this week, it announced the appointment of Karl MacGregor as its new CEO, expected to lead the next stage of expansion.

Apply for GOV.UK register of digital identity services, but expect to wait

You might find yourself asking, “how can I get my service onto the GOV.UK register of digital identity and attribute services?” If so, a blog from the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) has an answer, offering guidance on the registration process and expected timelines.

The first step is to have one’s service certified by a CAB, to have it judged against the DIATF. Once OfDIA validates the certificate, the service can file an application to appear on the register. “We move as fast as we can once a CAB has issued a certificate for a service and OfDIA has received it,” says the blog, “but please allow up to 20 working days before a service is published on the register.”

