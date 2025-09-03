OneID appoints Karl MacGregor CEO

OneID and Reality Defender have expansion in mind with recent C-suite changes. K-ID brings on an executive from Microsoft and RealSense adds a biometrics industry veteran to lead sales.

OneID CEO

UK identity service OneID has announced the appointment of Karl MacGregor as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s next phase of growth and expansion, nationally and internationally.

An experienced leader across payments, fintech, and digital trust, MacGregor has held senior roles at Worldpay and Ladbrokes. Most recently, he co-founded open banking payments provider Vyne and brought it from startup to strategic exit in under five years.

OneID is certified under the UK government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). In addition to identity verification, OneID offers age verification, and customer and employee onboarding solutions. The company announced in February it had raised over £16 million (US$20.1 million) from more than 200 British, Swedish and U.S. angel investors.

Reality Defender CRO

Reality Defender has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Brian Levin as its Chief Revenue Officer.

An experienced sales leader, Levin brings 15 years experience scaling enterprise cybersecurity software companies in cybersecurity with companies including Panaseer, Fairwinds, Cobalt.io, and Veracode.

Levin will lead Reality Defender’s go-to-market strategy overseeing sales, marketing, and customer success across financial services, government agencies, and enterprises.

k-ID Head of Product

Global compliance platform k-ID has appointed former Xbox executive Mike Mongeau as Head of Product.

Mongeau is expected to leverage his experience in youth safety technology and product development to advance k-ID’s mission of creating trusted, age-appropriate digital experiences for kids and teens globally.

RealSense Head of Sales

Allen Ganz has joined the RealSense team as Head of Sales and Strategy for RealSense ID.

A veteran of the biometrics and digital identity industry, Ganz has held strategic advisor positions at Anonybit and HID and served as VP Business Development with Incode Technologies and VP Strategic Alliances and Customer Experience with NEC America.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | k-ID | OneID | Reality Defender | RealSense ID